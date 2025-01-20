Delhi Court orders DB Dixon to stop using Shikhar Dhawan’s image

New Delhi: The Telangana-based battery manufacturer DB Dixon Battery was prohibited from using pictures of Indian cricket player Shikhar Dhawan on its batteries by an interim judgment given by the Delhi High Court.

Dhawan filed a lawsuit against DB Dixon Battery for using his name and brand value to promote its goods even after their contract was terminated.

The dispute centres around a petition that Dhawan submitted, claiming that his contract with DB Dixon Battery had ended in November 2024 and that he was still owed a portion of the agreed-upon payment. Dhawan said that the business kept using his photos for product endorsements without getting his permission, even after the contract was terminated.

Dhawan signed an endorsement agreement in July 2023. However, because the future payments were not received, Dhawan sent out a legal notice requesting a settlement.

After negotiations, Dhawan ended the contract on November 28, 2024, and asked DB Dixon to stop using his photos.

To stop further use of his image, Dhawan's legal team requested an injunction during the hearing, pointing out that the continuous, unapproved use of his image violated the conditions of the contract. In response, the court sent DB Dixon Battery a notice telling them to stop using Dhawan's photos in any way until the dispute was settled.

The next hearing has been set for February 18, 2025, by the court to further examine the case.