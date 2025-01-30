Dabur’s Q3 ad spends remain muted at Rs 226.72 crore

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India’s ad spends remained muted in Q3 of FY2025. The company spent Rs 226.72 crore on advertising and publicity in Q3, compared to Rs 225.63 crore in Q2 of FY2025.

On a yearly basis, Dabur's ad expenditure declined by 7.3%, as it had spent Rs 244.54 crore in Q3 of FY2024.

However, Dabur’s total ad spend for FY2025 so far stands at Rs 688.24 crore, surpassing the Rs 665.41 crore spent in the first nine months of FY2024.

In total, the company allocated Rs 849.06 crore for advertising and publicity in FY2024..

The company reported a 1.85% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 515.82 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 506.44 crore in the year-ago period, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 3% to Rs 3,355.25 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,255.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,826.20 crore, up 3.9% in the December quarter.

Total income of Dabur, which includes other income, was at Rs 3,483.28 crore, up 3%.

“We focused on strengthening our competitive edge in the marketplace to gain market share in 95% of our portfolio and enhancing brand superiority to strengthen and consolidate our position in the categories where we operate,” Dabur India Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

With the geopolitical landscape remaining volatile in the short term, shrouded by uncertain macroeconomic indicators, Dabur has decided to revise its strategic Vision cycle from four years to three years to create a more agile organisation that can quickly navigate the challenges and capture the emerging opportunities. “We have engaged a leading consulting firm, McKinsey & Co to refine and align our strategies for the next 3 years in line with the evolving dynamics,” Malhotra said.

“Our rural distribution network expanded by 15,000 villages this fiscal and today reaches over 131,000 villages, making it amongst the highest in the industry. This extensive reach has given us a distinct advantage, allowing us to drive rural growth at a pace nearly 140 bps ahead of urban areas. The positive trend in rural consumption is a testament to our commitment to this consumer base and our ability to adapt to their unique needs,” Malhotra said.