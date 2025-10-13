Cornerstone Meraki launches CME sports vertical for non-cricket athletes

New Delhi: Cornerstone Sport and Meraki Sport have launched Cornerstone Meraki Endeavour (CME), a specialist sports and athlete management vertical focused on elevating non-cricket sports and athletes in India.

The venture manages a roster that includes several of India’s prominent athletes, such as Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Lakshya Sen, Kush Maini, Esha Singh, Srihari Nataraj, Abhay Singh, Dipa Karmakar, Rhythm Sangwan, and Palak Kohli, among others. CME is designed to provide long-term, purpose-driven narratives for athletes, moving beyond transactional representation to create sustained brand value.

In addition to commercial representation, CME offers life-stage management, legacy planning, legal counsel, and wealth advisory services. The venture also curates and commercialises athlete intellectual property and extensions, and hosts Cornerstone’s flagship initiative, the Indian Sports Honours (ISH).

Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport, said, “Through CME, this partnership marks a significant stride in building athlete brands that transcend the boundaries of sport. At Cornerstone, our mission has always been to create long-term value for talent by shaping narratives that resonate with fans and stakeholders alike.

By integrating purpose-led brand-building with our proven ability to unlock commercial opportunities, we are charting a new path for non-cricket athletes in India. Together, we foster a sustainable ecosystem that not only empowers athletes but also elevates Indian sport onto the global stage.”

Ajit Ravindran, Co-founder and Managing Director of Meraki Sport & Entertainment, said,

“We are excited about this collaboration with Cornerstone and confident that while it will enhance true value for athletes in India, more importantly, it will fuel fandom and drive greater brand interest and investment in non-cricket athletes.

Our athlete brand-building approach is anchored in our proprietary ‘Axia’ framework, a for-sport brand alignment tool that blends Performance, Personality, and Purpose, supported by our in-house capabilities across content creation and community engagement.”