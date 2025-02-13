Cola war heats up: Campa Cola becomes co-presenting sponsor for IPL 2025

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products' Campa Cola has clinched the co-presenting sponsorship rights for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
According to the news reports, this deal is valued at nearly Rs 200 crore.
With this sponsorship, Campa Cola aims to leverage the IPL's extensive reach to position itself against competitors like Coca-Cola's Thums Up and PepsiCo’s Pepsi.
The Campa Cola IPL sponsorship deal comes at a time when the early onset of summer has heightened interest in advertising among companies selling seasonal products like soft drinks. Cold drink brands have already started launching their star-studded campaigns.
Alongside Campa Cola, Reliance Consumer Products will also push its sports drink Spinner and RasKik Gluco Energy, both priced at Rs 10, making their advertising debut during IPL matches.
The IPL 2025 season is set to run from March 21 to May 25, coinciding with peak summer months, a period crucial for soft drink sales, which contribute over half of the annual sales.
For the record, Tata Group holds the title sponsorship for IPL 2025 after securing a five-year deal for Rs 2,500 crore.