Brands set to sprint with Tata Mumbai Marathon, rush for sponsorship for Rs 5-7 cr

New Delhi: Marathons aren't just about pounding pavement—they're an opportunity for brands to sprint into the spotlight as a purpose-driven brand.
Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), which is held annually on the third Sunday of January, has onboarded multiple brands such as Tata Sons, TCS, IDFC First Bank, Tata.ev, Asics, Bisleri, Vida, Fast&Up, and Vedanta as sponsors for the 2025 edition scheduled for January 19, 2025.
In an exclusive interview with BestMediaInfo.com, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, which organises TMM, highlighted that the brands’ interest in the property has grown multifold in 20 years and are willing to pay more than 5-7X of what it asked for in the initial years.
He said, “In the inaugural year, we had 10 brands like Standard Chartered, Essar, DHL, and Kingfisher. While we started with these key players, the demand and commitment from brands have grown significantly over time. Not only has the interest expanded, but so has the investment. Where brands were once paying X amount in 2004, the entry price point has grown significantly by 5-7 times in terms of sponsorship amount.”
Singh revealed that brand sponsorships for Procam’s four marathon properties—Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata—as well as their social media assets, range between Rs 5 and Rs 7 crore. Each marathon also features multiple ancillary events, providing brands with additional opportunities to engage with consumers.
Vivek Singh revealed to BestMediaInfo.com that the Tata Mumbai Marathon generates more than Rs 50 crore in revenue from brand sponsorships alone.
According to the company's website, the cumulative value of on-ground sponsorships has reached an estimated Rs 800 to Rs 1000 crore (approximately $160 million) over the years for Procam’s running events.
Singh further highlighted that he has seen significant growth in the quality of brand partnerships with the Tata Mumbai Marathon as well.
He noted, “We’re not just seeing increased brand interest, but also a remarkable elevation in brand quality. The association with top-tier brands like Tata Sons, Tata Consultancy Services, and IDFC First Bank reflects this trend. Over the past decade, the calibre of brands participating in running events has reached unprecedented levels. The growth in both the stickiness and quality of these brands underscores the remarkable evolution in the running segment.”
Beyond brands, Times of India has come on board as the Print Partner, Radio Mirchi as Radio radio partner, and Sony Sports 1 as the telecast partner.
Creating a successful event goes beyond simple transactions. It involves a significant investment of time and effort to build more than just an event; it requires crafting a comprehensive platform.
Procam's dedication has transformed its marathons into major health, wellness, and lifestyle platforms in India. commented Singh.
“Hence, this approach encourages brands to engage more deeply, integrating their own objectives with the platform’s offerings. As a result, brands are not only receiving the initial set of deliverables but are also leveraging the platform to achieve additional goals. The value lies in the proactive use of the platform, reflecting Procam’s commitment to creating a lasting impact,” he added.
While Procam consciously avoids associations with alcohol and tobacco brands, it is open to partnerships with carbonated drinks and beer brands.
He also noted that Procam collaborates directly with brand promoters for partnerships, bypassing media agencies in the process.
Singh shared an intriguing fact about the increasing female participation in marathons, which now exceeds 30% of all participants. He highlighted the change by comparing past and present events, saying, “When we organised the Delhi Half Marathon in 2005, we had 15,000 participants, but fewer than 100 were women. Today, the Delhi Half Marathon, which will be held on October 20, expects over 15,000 women out of a total of 40,000 participants.”
For the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon, over 60,000 people across age groups will participate and more than 20,000 participants will be women.
Here’s what sponsors have to say about associating with the Tata Mumbai Marathon
Sport has always been an integral part of the Tata Group for over 85 years. Tatas association with multiple sports ranging from cricket, football, hockey, badminton, chess, athletics, mountaineering, and motor racing, among others, has produced many award-winning sportspersons, helped the development of marginal communities, and supported sporting teams, national and international events, as well as training academies. The Tata Sports Club was set up in 1937 to encourage sports among its employee base across the country.
Adrian Terron, Head of Brand & Marketing, Tata Sons (Title sponsor), said, “We are excited to continue our support for this transformative initiative that embodies the spirit of perseverance and brings together an ever-growing community of citizens in the act of collectively celebrating the human spirit.”
TCS is the sponsor of many premier running events across the world - the TCS New York City Marathon, the TCS London Marathon, the TCS Amsterdam Marathon, the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, the TCS Lidingloppet (the world’s largest cross-country run), the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, the TCS Sydney Marathon and is the technology partner of marathons held in Boston and Chicago — all part of the company’s effort to promote health and fitness in the communities, the world over.
Ujjwal Mathur - SVP & Country Head - India Business, TCS (Joint title sponsors), “As long-standing supporters and pioneers in running events, TCS firmly believes in the transformative power of sports to promote health, unity, sustainability, and social impact. The marathon amplifies our brand’s commitment to wellness, which is deeply integrated into our corporate culture. In its 20th year, the Tata Mumbai Marathon will continue to inspire countless stories of personal triumph and forge bonds among runners, the ripple effect of which represents its true power and our collective potential to make a difference.”
IDFC First Bank has become the Associate Partner of the TATA Mumbai Marathon. Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC First Bank, said, “This iconic event celebrates the indomitable spirit of Mumbai and its people. One of the core pillars on which IDFC First Bank is built on social good. The eponymous event aligns with that philosophy as it provides a meaningful platform for community building and making a positive impact.”
Asics came on board as the event’s Sports Goods Partner. Sharing how Marathon sponsorships relate to the brand philosophy, Saurabh Sharma, Director of Marketing at Asics India, emphasised the brand's commitment to its philosophy of "anima sana in corpore sano," which translates to "sound mind, sound body." This ethos drives Asics' focus on running, which constitutes approximately 60% of its business through running shoes and apparel.
Sharma explained that the Tata Movement Marathon is an ideal platform for Asics to connect with the running community. “We’ve been associated with the Tata Movement Marathon for 16 years, and it has become a crucial avenue for us to showcase our latest technologies and engage with runners,” he said.
The marathon, one of Asia's largest running events, had 59,000 participants last year. Sharma noted that this association has delivered significant returns on investment for Asics, contributing to its growing presence in the western region of India. The Tata Mumbai Marathon continues to be a pivotal opportunity for the brand to strengthen its market position and deepen its connection with the running community, said Sharma.
Chandrasekar Radha Krishnan, Head of Business Group, Emerging Mobility at Hero MotoCorp, highlighted the company's longstanding commitment to sports across various disciplines and its latest initiative with Hero Vida. As the Electric Two-Wheeler partner for the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Hero Vida aimed to inspire participants to adopt environmentally friendly choices.
He highlighted that both the brand and marathon runners share a commitment to pushing boundaries—whether for personal fitness, healthier living, or meaningful causes. “The spirit of changemakers aligns perfectly with marathon runners, who challenge themselves for fitness and a healthier lifestyle,” Radha Krishnan noted. “Our partnership with the marathon reflects our mutual dedication to celebrating changemakers and promoting a greener, sustainable future.”
"Electric vehicles are more than just technological advancements; they are pivotal agents of change. We call our customers ‘changemakers’ because their actions can lead to larger transformations," he said.
Full list of brand sponsors:
Title Sponsor – Tata Sons
Joint Title Sponsor – Tata Consultancy Services
Associate Sponsor – IDFC FIRST Bank
Sports Goods Partner - ASICS
Driven by – TATA.ev
Hydration Partner - Bisleri
Electric Two-Wheeler Partner-VIDA
Energy Drink Partner – FAST&UP
Social Connect Partner - Vedanta
Singh concluded by sharing the founding principles behind the Tata Mumbai Marathon, inspired by his brother Anil's belief that marathon events are a unifying force for civil society.
He said that Anil envisioned marathons as crucial for every major city, serving as a great equaliser that transcends caste, creed, and socio-economic status. “When Anil and I launched the Mumbai Marathon, we established five core values: to bring pride and prestige to the city, foster communal harmony, promote health and fitness, provide a platform for charity, and serve as a launchpad for Indian runners on the global stage.”
Pioneers of the distance running movement in India, Procam International’s Big 4— Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K and Tata Steel Kolkata 25K—are global leaders in their respective distances.