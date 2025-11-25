New Delhi: Asian Paints has entered a three-year partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become the Official Colour Partner of Indian cricket. The deal will cover over 110 matches across men’s, women’s, and domestic cricket played in India, marking the brand’s largest engagement with the sport to date.

The association reflects Asian Paints’ strategy to connect with cricket fans across the country while extending its identity as a leader in colour and home décor into India’s most popular sport. Through this partnership, the company plans to engage fans both on the ground at stadiums and through digital initiatives.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints, said cricket unites over a billion people in India and the brand wanted to tap into that passion. “Cricket unites a billion hearts, and we are thrilled to partner with the BCCI on a platform that makes that spirit come alive,” he said. “At Asian Paints, we have always believed in the power of colour to shape how people live, feel and express themselves. This partnership brings that belief to the heart of the game India loves most.”

Syngle outlined several initiatives that will accompany the partnership. These include stadium activations, fan engagement campaigns and digital experiences. Notably, the brand will launch “The Asian Paints Colour Cam”, a fan camera highlighting the most vibrant and enthusiastic supporters during matches. It will also introduce a “Colour Countdown” to showcase home décor and colour trends, linking cricket with everyday consumer experiences.

BCCI spokesperson Devajit Saikia welcomed the tie-up, saying Asian Paints’ legacy aligns closely with the spirit of Indian cricket. “We are delighted to welcome Asian Paints as the Official Colour Partner of India Cricket. Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for fans across the country,” he said.

The partnership is designed to integrate across media, dealer networks, and consumer touchpoints, providing Asian Paints with a new platform to strengthen its connection with millions of Indians. The brand has been a household name for more than eight decades and aims to leverage cricket’s popularity to extend its emotional bond with fans.