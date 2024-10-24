boAt partners with MTV Hustle 4 to support and inspire hip-hop artists across India

New Delhi: boAt has announced its sponsorship of MTV Hustle 4 - Hip Hop Don’t Stop. This partnership underscores boAt’s commitment to empowering creative expression and individuality.

boAt’s association with MTV Hustle 4 aligns with the brand’s vision to foster a vibrant music ecosystem. The show’s platform will provide boAt with an opportunity to connect with a passionate audience of hip-hop enthusiasts and music lovers across India. By supporting emerging talent and celebrating the tapestry of Indian hip-hop, boAt aims to amplify the Indian hip-hop movement and inspire and empower the next generation of artists.

The partnership will see boAt actively engage with the show’s audience through various initiatives, including product integrations, brand activations, and social media campaigns.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt, said, “We are excited to partner with MTV Hustle 4, a show that has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s hip-hop landscape. Our brand resonates with the energy, passion, and authenticity that the show embodies. Through this collaboration, we aim to amplify the voices of talented artists and contribute to the growth of the hip-hop culture in India.”

Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music, and English Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18, said, “MTV Hustle amplifies the voice and sentiment of India’s youth on a global stage. Since desi hip hop is about showcasing creative innovation, we’re happy to collaborate with a popular youth-centric brand like boAt, as they are influencing youth culture too, with differentiated tech experiences. I’m sure that our collaboration will drive a deeper connect with the young music communities across urban India.”