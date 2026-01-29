Blue Star reappoints Thiagarajan as MD; Sam Balsara to retire from board

New Delhi: Blue Star has announced a series of board-level changes, including the retirement of advertising veteran Sam Balsara as Independent Director, the appointment of MS Unnikrishnan to the board, the reappointment of B Thiagarajan as Managing Director, and elevations across senior management.

Balsara, Chairman of Madison World, will retire from the Blue Star board on January 31, 2026, after completing two consecutive terms as an Independent Director, having attained the age of 75.

He joined the board in June 2017 and was reappointed for a second term in June 2022. During his tenure, Balsara played a key role in advising the company on brand building, consumer insights and media strategy, and chaired the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, contributing to leadership development and succession planning.

The board has appointed MS Unnikrishnan as an Independent Director with effect from January 29, 2026, for a five-year term. Unnikrishnan currently serves as Head and CEO of the IIT Bombay–Monash Research Academy and previously led the Thermax Group as Managing Director.

He brings over four decades of experience across engineering, energy and environment-focused businesses, and serves on the boards of KEC International, Kirloskar Brothers, Greaves Cotton and Livguard Energy Technologies. He is also a trustee of Akshaya Patra and Jehangir Hospital, Pune.

Blue Star has also reappointed B Thiagarajan as Managing Director for a further term from April 1, 2026, to May 24, 2027, upon completion of his current term on March 31, 2026.

Thiagarajan has been with Blue Star since 1998 and took charge as Managing Director in April 2019. He currently holds leadership positions across industry bodies, including the Indian Green Building Council and the CII Green Cooling Council.

In addition, Mohit Sud has been elevated as Executive Director, Unitary Cooling Products, for a five-year term with effect from April 1, 2026. Sud joined Blue Star in March 2025 as Group President, Unitary Cooling Products, overseeing the room air conditioner and commercial refrigeration businesses.

Prior to Blue Star, he spent over two decades at Hindustan Unilever, where he led multiple categories and most recently headed premium retail distribution for the Beauty and Wellbeing business.

Commenting on the changes, Vir S Advani, Chairman and Managing Director, Blue Star, said Balsara played a significant role in strengthening the brand and enhancing its relevance across newer consumer segments and Tier 3–5 markets.

He also said Unnikrishnan’s leadership experience and international exposure would add depth to the board, while the extension of Thiagarajan’s tenure and Sud’s elevation would support continuity, growth initiatives and leadership transition.