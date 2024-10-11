Apple remains most valuable brand despite first brand value drop in 20+ years

New Delhi: Apple continues to hold its title as the world's most valuable brand, but for the first time in more than 20 years, its brand value has experienced a slight decline, dropping by 3%.

According to the global brand consultancy Interbrand’s annual Best Global Brands ranking, this shift comes amid the tech giant's more cautious approach to the booming AI sector, a decision that some industry experts believe prioritises long-term trust over immediate profits.

Greg Silverman, Global Director of Brand Economics at Interbrand, commented on the development: "While others rushed into AI, Apple took a more deliberate path to ensure its AI releases matched its values. This slower-moving act of leadership has put long-term trust ahead of short-term revenue gains."

Despite this strategic decision, Apple’s stock has still shown robust growth, rising by 20% year-to-date (YTD). Silverman predicted that this trust-building approach would pay off, forecasting an increase in Apple’s brand value in the 2025 rankings.

Since 2000, Interbrand’s longitudinal study has tracked and reported on the value of the world’s biggest brands. A quarter century of analysis reveals that while performance marketing tactics can drive short-term financial gains, a lack of investment in long-term brand strategy has left the Best Global Brands with at least $3.5T of unrealised value. For this last year, this equates to $200B of lost revenue.

Over the past 25 years—and especially coming out of the pandemic—we've seen a significant shift in the role of the Chief Marketing Officer in the boardroom and the influence that their brand and marketing teams have in shaping total growth strategies. CEOs and CFOs are prioritising lower total investments with much more immediate returns.

Commenting on the new global and local business culture, Ashish Mishra, CEO Interbrand India and South Asia, said, “With more and more businesses focusing on quick scale-up and faster short-term growth, there is an ever-increasing stake that the investor community now has in businesses around the world. They run the show now, with businesses becoming mere instruments and asset classes in the quest for alpha. This has changed the fundamental nature of businesses and brands, with a greater focus on short-term marketing and cost efficiencies. This is a myopic view, and more often than not, limits real and sustained value growth for businesses and brands.”

He further said, “Performance marketing tools, capabilities and systems have fundamentally evolved over the past quarter of a century. As these tools shift, so too do the pressures and expectations placed on brand and marketing leaders. Today, CMOs and their teams are expected to deliver greater revenue returns in much shorter time frames for a significantly lower total investment.”

“Analysis of 25 years of data confirms short-term revenue growth built primarily or predominantly on performance marketing tactics masks a much more significant mid-to-long-term revenue loss, meaning that many of the world’s most valuable brands are missing out on significant earning potential by overinvesting in near-term gains,” he added.

Automotive brands dominate 2024

14 of the top 100 brands of 2024 are automotive, making up more than any other sector in the ranking. Three auto brands – Toyota (#6), Mercedes-Benz (#8) and BMW (#10)—appear in the top 10. However, not all auto brands have achieved such success. Tesla (#12) has one of this year’s largest declines in brand value (-9%). Meanwhile, Kia (#86), Hyundai (#30) and Toyota (#6) achieved double-digit growth.

Top-tier luxury shows resilience through innovation

Luxury’s brand value continued an upward trajectory (+7%, up from + 6.5% last year), extending relevance by creating new consumer experiences and expanding digital touchpoints, demonstrating powerful creativity that taps into the human condition.

Ferrari (#62) captured this year’s spot as the top-rising brand, with +21% brand value growth. Louis Vuitton jumped three places (#14 to #11) with Hermès (#22) and Prada (#83) two of the biggest luxury brand risers this year, seeing brand value growth of +15% and +14% respectively.

Meet the 2024 new entrants

Nvidia (#36), Pandora (#91), Range Rover (#96), and Jordan (#99) are this year’s new entrants, and Jordan is the first personality brand to make it onto the table. Uber (#78) and LG (#97) re-enter