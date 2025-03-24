Ajinkya Rahane joins Fanoz as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Fanoz, a sports engagement platform, has named Ajinkya Rahane as its official brand ambassador.

The cricketer and captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has partnered with Fanoz to bring immersive, real-world experiences to viewers.

"I am thrilled to join Fanoz as its brand ambassador, especially at such an exciting time for cricket fans. Fanoz is redefining how players and fans connect, creating experiences that go beyond just watching the game. I look forward to being part of this journey and engaging with cricket enthusiasts in a more personal and meaningful way through such platforms,” said Rahane.

“There are two hearts of the sports ecosystem: the athlete and the fan. While the industry has focused on players, fans have not received their due, often being reduced to mere spectators. Fanoz is here to change that. With Rahane joining us, we have a leader who embodies the spirit of the game and understands the power of fan engagement,” said Swapnil Manish, Co-Founder and CEO, Fanoz.

Anuradha Sinha, Co-Founder and COO, added, “Rahane is the perfect ambassador for Fanoz - not just because of his cricketing excellence, but because he represents the values of sportsmanship, integrity, and fan connection. Together, we are bringing fans into the heart of the action.”

Rebranded from PlayCKC earlier this year, Fanoz is backed and supported by India Accelerator and JSW Sports who also hold equity in the brand.