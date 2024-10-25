ZEE5 returns with another edition of its festive Manoranjan Festiva

New Delhi: ZEE5 has announced another edition of the ZEE5 Manoranjan Festival, an exclusive Diwali celebration featuring the best of family-friendly and dramatic films, free on the platform.

It has chosen a selection of 75+ titles free to watch across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, and Punjabi.

The campaign will feature some prominent titles like Saand Ki Aankh, Uunchai, Chhatriwalli and Toilet: Ek Prem Kathi in Hindi; Paappan and Moothon in Malayalam; Yaar Anmulle Returns, Saas Meri Ne Munda Jameya and Beautiful Billo in Punjabi; Vimanam, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Jersey in Telugu; Thothapuri: Chapter 1; Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and Kurukshetra in Kannada; Basu Poribar, Mini and Parineeta in Bangla; Yaanai, DD Returns and Ayothi in Tamil and Timepass 2, Timepass 3 and Sairat in Marathi.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said, “At ZEE5, our constant effort has been to make world-class entertainment more accessible to everyone, while continuously providing greater value to our consumers. Our festive campaigns have always been loved by the audience and we are eager to bring them back this year. For this season, our focus is on expanding the offerings on the platform to ensure a wider family viewing experience. This Diwali, our aim is to make every moment count with the ZEE5 Manoranjan Festival as the one stop destination for festive family entertainment.”