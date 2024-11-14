Will OpenAI’s SearchGPT be able to shake up Google’s search monopoly?

New Delhi: Larry Page, along with Sergey Brin, founded Google in 1998 with just one intention: to make searching on the Internet easier for everyone. For a while, Google prided itself as the most convenient and free-to-use search engine that makes life easier but then came ChatGPT, and all of a sudden a significant number of netizens started using ChatGPT to find an answer for their queries.

What ChatGPT could not do for free was provide real-time results for queries like Google. But on November 4, 2023, OpenAI launched a search engine within ChatGPT. This new tool allows users to access real-time information from the web, pulling data on news, sports scores, stock quotes, and weather updates, all sourced through partnerships with various data providers.

People were dependent on Google earlier to access real-time data and for long Google made billions with its monopoly in search. However, this seems to be changing now.

Impact on digital marketing

This move by ChatGPT has added one more box to tick on the to-do list for digital marketers. Commenting on how digital marketing strategies should adapt to AI-driven search engines, Dipal Dutta, CEO and Founder of RedoQ, said, “Unlike traditional search engines, which prioritise specific keywords and SEO, AI-driven tools will excel in contextual understanding, making responses more relevant to each user’s intent and history.

This will make marketing more challenging as competing brands will look to offer greater personalisation for each consumer. However, the consumer will benefit as they will receive relevant and best product and service offers. The brands will also have to rely more upon the use of rich media and visual content to stand out and grab users' attention, which will also be generated through the gen-AI models.”

“The generative AI models are going to transform the way people interact with search engines today. AI-powered engines are going to offer a conversational experience, where the users will ask complex, multi-layered questions and receive direct, synthesised answers rather than a list of links. This will set new expectations for simplicity and immediacy in search. We are already seeing a flavour of this with Google’s AI Overview, where the top results are no longer links but contextual text,” said Dutta.

Younger generations to drive the change

Driving this change will be the younger generations, primarily Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha, who prioritise a conversational tone during search.

Reaffirming this thought, Adrine D'mello, Creative Director of Strategy at White Rivers Media, said, “Information is something that people need fast and in the best possible way for quick consumption. This is why AI-driven search is reshaping information discovery, prompting traditional platforms to adapt to advanced AI technologies to keep audiences engaged.

Younger generations today are expected to drive a shift towards more interactive and customised searches such as ChatGPT, valuing speed and context over conventional approaches like searching on Google.”

Assessing the impact of this move on younger generations, Rooshabh Doshi, Co-founder, of Nuance Consultancy, said, “As tech evolves, younger generations are getting used to convenience—maybe even a little lazier! Voice-assisted, AI-driven search on devices like phones, watches, TVs, and speakers is only going to grow in relevance as these tools get smarter and more connected across apps. Today’s younger users are already comfortable chatting with digital assistants and using voice search, so AI-driven search fits right in. Instead of typing out keywords, they can ask full questions, almost like talking to a friend, and get responses that feel personal and intuitive.

The beauty of AI is that it learns and improves over time. Unlike traditional search engines, it’s always evolving to offer smarter, more personalised, and more contextual recommendations. This opens the door for follow-up questions, leading to answers that are more detailed and relevant. Instead of scrolling through links and reading full articles, AI gives quick, summarised info. It’s perfect for getting what you need in seconds, though there’s a trade-off—relying on summaries could mean missing out on deeper insights that come from reading the full story.”

Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Grapes mentioned that the introduction of a search engine by OpenAI comes with a lot of potential to change the entire search experience for the masses.

In Agarwal's words, “Emerging as a significant search browser, ChatGPT comes with a lot of potential to give competition to established players in the industry such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Bing, Opera, etc. Facilitating an AI-enabled search experience, OpenAI can provide real-time information against the backdrop of ongoing conversations on ChatGPT.

It conducts intensive searches across the web, based on questions asked, easing the entire process for users. Moreover, the feature offering Chrome Extension further enhances its accessibility, making it a useful tool for collating information right from the browser.”

A challenge for Google

This stiff competition to Google originating from OpenAI means that Google will have to level up and match the ante by including innovative designs and features.

So what can Google do to match up?

According to Doshi, Google can do the following to stay relevant in the game: “Google has already done it in a way through its own AI technology, Gemini. Voice-assisted search, integration with search engines, and the entire Google app ecosystem give Google a considerable advantage in the long run given its existing customer base and compatibility with the entire ecosystem.

Meta has also done it very well through their messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Messenger. The AI that is compatible with the most number of apps/platforms/devices in the long run and doesn’t require a switch to another app/platform/device will be the one to survive in the long run.

As users become more visual, Google, Bing and Meta are already blending text, image, and voice search more fluidly, allowing users to switch seamlessly between them. For example, users could take a photo of a dish and then ask follow-up questions about its recipe or history.

Another vital differentiator, in the long run, could be the ability to fact-check with the amount of misinformation being bandied about these days. They could provide built-in credibility checks, such as fact-verified summaries, “trust badges” for reputable sources, and highlighted expert opinions. This could build trust by ensuring that information in summaries and snippets is reliable.”

Shift in revenue models

With the advent of search tools in AI engines, the question that arises here is how the revenue models of these search engines will change.

Presenting a response to the query, Dutta said, “Soon AI-driven search engines will integrate ads directly within conversational responses. This will make ads feel more like helpful recommendations than standalone links. However, clear labelling will have to be maintained to create a distinction between paid and organic content.

For specific, high-value queries (e.g., legal advice, health diagnostics, or investment guidance), AI-driven search engines will offer a separate revenue model and charge users for access to verified expert responses. Another major source of revenue could be technology licensing. By providing API access to other businesses for embedding their AI-driven search capabilities, these companies can monetise their pre-trained models.”

Walking along similar lines, Harshit Jain, MD, founder Founder and Global CEO of Doceree, said, “Transparency and data privacy are two main challenges that would need to be addressed. With AI leveraging vast amounts of personal data, there are concerns about compliance with India’s Data Protection Bill and possible lack of transparency in AI algorithms that might also lead to the spread of misleading or inaccurate information.”

Optimising content for AI search engines

The next big headache for brand marketers will be to think of ways to optimise their content for AI-driven search engines.

Giving his take on how brands can optimise their content for AI-driven search engines, Jain said, “Before AI, understanding your target audience's mindset required extensive surveys and research. However, AI has transformed this process, enabling brands to access deep insights about their audiences instantly.

Given this shift, brands must focus on contextual relevance and user intent, creating highly personalised, valuable content that addresses specific needs. By leveraging structured data, conversational keywords, and clear, concise messaging, brands can develop smarter marketing strategies and build more meaningful connections with their audience.”

Adding more substance to Jain’s thoughts, Dutta said, “Brands should focus on creating conversational, high-quality, and authoritative content to optimise for AI-driven search engines. Emphasising natural language that matches user queries, structuring content in a Q&A format, and using structured data like schema markup can help with AI-driven engine indexing. Additionally, brands should incorporate rich media such as images, videos, and infographics.

The shift to AI-driven search engines will make the traditional keyword strategies less relevant, and content quality, intent-matching, and authority will take centre stage. SEO will evolve to prioritise conversational language and visual content. New ad models will likely emerge, integrating contextually relevant ads directly into responses. Brands that can adapt quickly to fresh and niche content will benefit the most.”

“Brands should aim for snappy, snippet-friendly content, optimise for voice search, and keep it high-quality and trustworthy. Brands should focus on creating tailored experiences that appeal to specific user segments, with personalised content recommendations, landing pages, and dynamic offers based on past interactions or preferences,” Doshi further added.

Regulatory challenges

OpenAI has opened up a new battle between the tech world and the judiciary as well. This new feature will also be the rock bed for various conflicts and controversies.

Weighing in on the discussion, Doshi said, “Data privacy and consent will be huge priorities. Regulators will likely demand clearer, stricter rules on how platforms collect, store, and share user data, especially when it comes to sensitive info. Users might see more upfront transparency about what’s being done with their data. Bias in AI is another big concern. Because AI learns from existing data, it can lean toward certain content or viewpoints.

Regulators may set standards to keep AI as fair and unbiased as possible, especially in sensitive areas like news, politics, and healthcare. Transparency around content sources will also be key. AI-driven engines may soon need to clearly show where they’re pulling info from, so users can trust the information and avoid misleading or incomplete AI summaries.”

Supplementing Doshi’s thoughts, Dutta said, “Regulators may require these companies to disclose how AI models were trained and how they determine answers, select sources, and rank content. This will be essential to eliminate any potential biases or inaccuracies, as we recently saw with Gemini generating an inaccurate image of the founding fathers of America.

There will also be privacy and data protection regulations as these models thrive on large data. In addition, as the users can directly generate visual and graphic content, there’s a heightened risk of misinformation, spam, and harmful content. Therefore, regulators will also mandate rigorous content moderation, fact-checking, flagging, or removing false information.”

To wrap it up, as D’mello (White Rivers Media) puts it, “I think traditional search engines need to amplify personalisation, leverage real-time insights, and create more interactive experiences to remain relevant. Regulatory concerns may focus on data privacy, algorithmic fairness, and advertising transparency, pressing both AI-driven and traditional engines to maintain ethical practices.

As for brands, optimising content for AI platforms will involve prioritising precision, engagement, and user-centric value, which will help them to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.”