Snapchat unveils new brand suitability suite to empower advertisers

New Delhi: Snapchat has rolled out a Brand Suitability Suite, a set of tools designed to give advertisers more control over where their ads appear on the platform.

This move underscores Snapchat’s commitment to enhancing brand safety and aligning ad placements with the values and preferences of its advertising partners.

The new suite introduces a tiered system—categorised as Full, Standard, and Limited—allowing marketers to select the level of content sensitivity that best suits their campaigns.

Leveraging advanced machine-learning technology, Snapchat categorises its content inventory based on risk and sensitivity levels in real-time.

This ensures that ads are matched to appropriate contexts across various platform placements, including Spotlight, Creator Stories, Shows, and Publisher Stories.

Advertisers can set their preferences directly within Snapchat’s Ads Manager, with real-time estimates of reach, impressions, and audience size adjusting accordingly.

In addition to its proprietary tools, Snapchat has expanded its partnerships with third-party verification providers, including Integral Ad Science (IAS), DoubleVerify, and Zefr. These collaborations offer post-campaign reporting, giving advertisers detailed insights into content adjacency and brand safety metrics.

The Brand Suitability Suite is available globally starting today, with Snapchat promising further enhancements throughout the year.