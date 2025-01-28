Shark Tank India Season 4 sees 25% growth in ad rates, revenues

New Delhi: Sony LIV’s Shark Tank India has reported a 25% increase in both advertising rates and overall ad revenue for its latest season, said Ranjana Mangla, Senior VP & Head of Ad Revenue, Sony LIV.

In an exclusive interview with BestMediaInfo.com, Mangla attributed the significant growth to the show’s vogue and prevalence in the tier-2 cities, a robust onboarding of advertisers, and the addition of a third co-sponsor.

Growth metrics

Mangla shared that in roughly 42 tier-2 towns, the show has grown by 100%. In addition, the onboarding of advertisers has been comparatively stronger than the previous three seasons of the show.

“In terms of revenue and onboarding of advertisers, this year has been the most fantastic,” she said.

She also highlighted the variety of advertisers that have emerged this season of Shark Tank India.

Mangla underscored that apart from the legacy advertisers such as ACKO, PokerBaazi and Lenskart, who have been on the show since its inception, this year Shark Tank India witnessed an influx of a lot of “number one brands.”

“This year, we welcomed Swiggy as a co-presenting sponsor. Swiggy's involvement is unique, as they aim to leverage the entire commerce activity of the show. This aligns perfectly with the third critical pillar of Shark Tank India: the commerce platform. While the sharks and the platform itself are vital, the commerce aspect is equally crucial for the show's success,” Mangla told BestMediaInfo.com.

According to the ad revenue head, significant brands such as Adani and Jaquar, too, have collaborated with the show.

“These companies recognise the unique value proposition of Shark Tank India, viewing it as more than just an advertising platform. They understand the power of in-context brand showcasing, leveraging the show's platform to effectively communicate their brand identity and values to a highly engaged audience. This strategic approach has contributed significantly to the show's remarkable revenue and sales growth this year,” she added.

The connected TV (CTV) audience has also grown, with a reported 40% increase in CTV-driven viewership for the fourth season of Shark Tank India.

Sponsor count

While traditionally Shark Tank India used to have two co-presenting on the show, this season marks the first time that the show has three, the third being Swiggy.

This increase in advertiser participation has had a positive impact on the show's revenue.

Ad rates have experienced significant growth, with an estimated increase of 20 to 25 per cent, Mangla said.

The Shark Tank Season 4 began with a total of nine sponsors.

‘Better days ahead’

When asked if she sees this trend continuing, Mangla affirmed that they see “better days coming ahead.”

She said, “The season has just begun, and we are currently in the fourth week of the show. As with every season of Shark Tank India, we are experiencing strong demand. While it's premature to provide specific numbers at this stage of the season, the current trend is extremely positive. We anticipate continued growth and are optimistic about the future of the show.”

Shift to digital-only

Shark Tank India’s shift to an exclusively digital format on Sony LIV sparked conversations from industry critics on its impact on viewership and advertiser preferences. Dusting away the apprehensions of a reduced reach compared to traditional television, Mangla maintained that the transition has been beneficial.

Answering a pointed query from BestMediaInfo.com, she said, “Television maintains a dedicated audience, and I acknowledge its importance. However, the rise of OTT platforms and internet-enabled devices is undeniable. This season, we've observed encouraging trends. Reach has increased by 22%, viewership time has grown by 27%, and we've witnessed a remarkable 40% growth in Connected TV (CTV) viewership.”

Shark Tank India's digital exclusivity significantly enhances its geographical reach, enabling more targeted advertising opportunities through customised cuts and cohorts, Mangla explained.

“While Shark Tank India primarily focuses on branding and awareness, it also offers some level of performance marketing. This aligns well with digital-first organisations like ACKO, Swiggy, and PokerBaazi, where attribution is more readily measurable due to their digital-centric business models.

In contrast, traditional advertisers may face challenges in accurately attributing their marketing efforts across various channels. However, feedback from current sponsors indicates that Shark Tank India effectively balances branding and awareness with measurable performance outcomes,” she added.

CTV at an all-time high

Focusing the conversation on CTV, Mangla said, “CTV advertising is at an all-time high, with many brands recognising its value and shifting their video advertising budgets accordingly. While specific figures vary, there's a clear trend of advertisers prioritising CTV as their primary channel for video campaigns.”

She further said, “While they may continue to utilise other channels like outdoor and print, CTV has become the dominant force in their video advertising strategies.

