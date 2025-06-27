Prabhvir Sahmey quits Samsung Ads

New Delhi: Prabhvir Sahmey has called it quits from the position of Senior Director at Samsung Ads.

Confirming the development with BestMediaInfo.com, he said, “I am taking a break. Not going anywhere.” This sabbatical, Sahmey said, will be effective from Monday, i.e., June 30, 2025.

Speaking on this development, a spokesperson from Samsung Ads told BestMediaInfo.com that the screening process to select Sahmey’s replacement has already begun, and it will take a few days to finalise the person. “Given the kind of person Sahmey is, there are some big shoes to fill,” the spokesperson said.

Over a tenure exceeding four years as Senior Director at Samsung Ads, Sahmey played a key role in shaping the company’s Connected TV (CTV) advertising landscape. He also led efforts to grow the business across new markets, forged strategic alliances with publishers and tech partners, and provided support across core business functions, including elements of profit and loss management.

A product of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Sahmey has more than two decades of experience, working with some of the biggies of the advertising industry, including Google, Mindshare, and Lowe Lintas.

Before joining Samsung in August 2020, Sahmey emerged as a programmatic and search advertising pioneer in India.

As head of Google Marketing Platform, he was key to the rollout of DV360 (formerly DoubleClick Bid Manager), catalysing automation and transparency in the country’s media buying landscape.