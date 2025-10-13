New Delhi: The National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) has appointed Tonic Worldwide as its integrated digital marketing partner, following a multi-agency pitch process.

Tonic Worldwide’s role will include enhancing NICMAR’s social media presence, search engine optimisation, performance marketing, influencer marketing, and offline creative campaigns. The focus will be on strengthening the institute’s digital presence, building its online reputation, and supporting student enrolments.

Speaking on the partnership, Gaurav Bajpai, Director, Sales & Marketing, NICMAR, said, “As an Institution that has been pioneering education in construction, real estate, and project management for over four decades, NICMAR is on a mission to further expand its reach and impact.”

“With the evolving aspirations of students and industry demands, we believe Tonic Worldwide is the right partner to help us amplify our strengths, build deeper connections with our stakeholders, and reinforce our legacy of excellence” he explained.

Sudish Balan, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Tonic Worldwide, added, “NICMAR, with its quality education, is producing top-notch industry-ready talent for the critical construction and infrastructure sectors.

We aim to connect their academic excellence and vibrant campus culture with the student community in a meaningful and nuanced way, fortifying their reputation within India and internationally as the preferred destination for construction and project management education.”

The account will be managed from Tonic Worldwide’s Mumbai office.