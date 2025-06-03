Meta aims to revolutionise advertising with full AI-powered ad creation

New Delhi: Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is doubling down on artificial intelligence to transform digital advertising. The company announced plans to automate ad creation fully, leveraging advanced AI to streamline the process for businesses of all sizes, as per news reports.

The new AI-driven system aims to handle every stage of ad production, from crafting copy and designing visuals to targeting specific audiences and optimising performance in real time. By integrating generative AI models, Meta’s platform could allow advertisers to input basic parameters—like brand identity, product details, or campaign goals—and let the AI generate tailored ads instantly.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is now eyeing direct access to brand marketing budgets, posing a potential challenge to creative and media agencies that currently manage those campaigns and spends.

The technology builds on Meta’s existing AI tools, such as Advantage+ campaigns, which already automate parts of ad placement and optimisation.

Meta’s push aligns with broader industry trends. Competitors like Google have also invested heavily in AI-driven advertising tools, with Google’s Performance Max platform automating ad creation across its ecosystem.

The company plans to roll out initial features later this year, with full automation expected by 2026. Meta has not disclosed specific costs but emphasised that the tools will be accessible to advertisers of all budgets.