mCanvas launches immersive CTV ads with mCanvasTV

New Delhi: mCanvas on Tuesday announced the launch of mCanvasTV, the industry’s first-of-its-kind technology for immersive Connected TV (CTV) ad formats, furthering its impact on omnichannel advertising.

The innovative tech leverages interactive storytelling to achieve elevated engagement, broader reach, and lead generation for brands, through engaging experiences for audiences globally.

mCanvasTV introduces a seamless, user-friendly approach for viewers to engage with ads on Smart TV using their remote control, the ​​experiential storytelling platform said in a press statement.

“By leveraging QR codes and household identity graphs, this innovative ad format offers omnichannel experiences with interactive CTAs, so users can explore branded content effortlessly, while brands gain valuable insights,” mCanvas said.

“More than just a technological milestone — mCanvasTV is a game-changer for intuitive, impactful advertising,” said Rishi Sharma, Senior VP, Ad Sales at mCanvas. “With offline-to-online targeting and immersive creativity, this tech enables brands to maximize CTV engagement, delivering 3X higher attention per mile and 8X bottom-funnel success, driving results that extend across platforms.”

Blending sensor-driven creativity with advanced precision targeting, enables brands to reach broader audience segments based on geography, demographics, interests, and more, ensuring impactful storytelling that resonates across CTV, mobile, and desktop.

Sonica Sharma, Director, CTV Partnerships, Ad Sales at mCanvas, said, “At mCanvas, we’re redefining the future of CTV with an immersive omnichannel experience, fueled by data-led insights and powerful storytelling — empowering brands to connect with audiences in more meaningful ways. Our focus has always been on bridging creativity with measurable results. With mCanvasTV, brands can now achieve up to 8% engagement rates on Connected TV, capturing attention at scale while driving tangible outcomes like leads, conversions, and purchases at digital and physical stores.”

After its successful launch, mCanvas is gearing up for a global rollout of mCanvasTV to reach over 100 million users across the USA, UK, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

With this, mCanvas said it offers brands a broader reach to their audience across smart devices, including TV, mobile phones and laptops.

“By leveraging the new CTV technology, along with mCanvas’ footfall attribution solutions, brands can now achieve 11% uplift in-store visits and 7% uplift in webstore visits, for measurable impact on brand recall and customer engagement,” the company claimed.