Live cricket on mobile best for long-form ads: Neurons Inc Study

New Delhi: JioStar’s mobile streaming platform, in collaboration with Neurons Inc, has unveiled a neuroscience-backed study demonstrating that live cricket streaming on handheld devices is the most effective medium for long-format advertising.

By analysing real-time viewer responses during live cricket matches, the study reveals that ads on mobile not only drive higher engagement and capture audience attention but also significantly boost brand recall and purchase intent compared to other digital platforms.

According to the study, the advertisements on handheld during live cricket received 1.7x higher viewer focus as compared to user-generated video platforms, 4.1x higher focus as compared to image-centric social media platforms, and 7.8x higher focus as compared to community-focused social media platforms.

In terms of engagement, advertisements on live cricket on mobile devices receive 2x, 2.7x, and 8x higher engagement compared to UGC video platforms, image-centric social media platforms, and community-focused social media platforms, respectively.

This study evaluated identical advertisements across JioStar’s mobile streaming platform and three other digital platforms—including a user-generated video platform, an image-centric social media platform, and a community-driven network—to assess cognitive and behavioural metrics.

The results were not only insightful but also revealed some striking differences across the platforms.

Ishan Chatterjee, Head of Business, Sports Revenue, SMB and Creator, JioStar, commented, "Cricket is more than a sport in India—it's an emotion that brings millions together. The study highlights how this passion translates into a highly engaging advertising environment. The high-energy atmosphere of cricket on mobile streaming creates an immersive experience, ensuring brands have an unparalleled opportunity to connect with audiences through compelling long-format storytelling. With multiple major cricket properties lined up—including the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, TATA WPL and TATA IPL - advertisers have a unique chance to drive impactful outcomes for their objectives across these marquee events.”

Shikher Chaudhary, MD, Neurons Inc. Asia, added, "Our research confirms that the dynamic, interactive nature of live cricket enhances audience engagement, setting a new benchmark for digital advertising. The heightened focus and superior ad recall observed on handheld devices makes it an ideal platform to deliver long format ads that leave a lasting impact, especially during high-stakes events like the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, TATA IPL among others."