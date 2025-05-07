JioStar upgrades IPL experience on mobile with MaxView 2.0 swipe features

Mumbai: JioStar has quietly rolled out a new update in its MaxView feature on the streaming app, JioHotstar.

Monikered MaxView 2.0, JioHotstar had incorporated a swipe-up feature that allowed users to watch replays or highlight moments without leaving the live broadcast.

Complementing this, JioHotstar introduced a swipe-left function that lets viewers toggle between multiple camera angles and feeds during live cricket matches.

The feature, tailored for 9:16 mobile screens, allows fans to shift perspectives, from close-up batter shots to wide-angle field views, in real time.

Quantifying the scale at which it is enhancing user experience, Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports and Live Experiences, JioStar, shared that user engagement on MaxView is 25% higher than all other users who are streaming on the app during the IPL.

Aligning JioStar’s direction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, Gupta said, “To paraphrase what our prime minister said at WAVES as to how screens are getting smaller, the message is getting bigger, we would like to align, say, at JioStar, the screen is getting smaller, the experience is getting bigger.”

Gupta said that the screen here is mobile, and MaxView 2.0 is the bigger experience that they aim to provide to consumers. “That is what we believe is the future of consumer experience,” Gupta said.

He added, “Ideally, we are designing for a 'one fan, many experiences' model and not 'many fans, one experience' model.

One fan at different points in time, one fan on different platforms, one fan in different environments. That is what we are interested in,” Gupta concluded.

The IPL’s massive online audience, fueled by affordable data plans and widespread smartphone use, has made India a testing ground for such features.

As JioStar competes with global platforms and regional players, MaxView 2.0’s success will hinge on whether fans embrace the added control or prefer straightforward viewing.