JioStar to go beyond ads and subscription, redefine monetisation: CEO Kiran Mani

New Delhi: JioStar CEO-digital, Kiran Mani, on Thursday, said the platform is focusing on diversifying its monetisation models beyond subscription and advertising.

Addressing the India Digital Summit in New Delhi, Mani said that he "owes" the audience "a responsibility to build a platform where advertising and subscription are not the only monetisation models."

Mani also expressed optimism for the potential of innovative pricing models, advocating for microtransactions and sachet pricing that align with the affordability mindset of Indian consumers.

Archaic advertising market

Mani believes the advertising industry operates in an "extremely archaic" manner. He highlighted the sector's failure to fully leverage the potential of data.

"Once advertising actually unlocks the full potential of data-based ways of reaching consumers, we will realise that we are overspending money in cities and not in the smaller towns of India," he stated.

Mani stressed the importance of "marrying the heart and science of advertising."

"We aim to offer advertisers a comprehensive solution: mass reach combined with premium, storytelling-focused campaigns," Mani explained. "This unique blend of heart and science is what sets us apart. Many current players either prioritise performance marketing (the 'science') or focus solely on creative concepts (the 'heart')."

Unlocking sustainable economic models

The JioStar CEO emphasised the need to unlock more economic models to justify the investment in great storytelling.

"If we want this industry to grow, we must have various sustainable economic models. Advertising alone will never serve the purpose," Mani said.

He further stated, "I'm interested in exploring models like those seen in gaming and anime – micro-transactions, tipping, and tiered access. These models offer high engagement and affordability, particularly for users with limited budgets. As a platform, we're focused on building the foundation for these innovative approaches."

He elaborated, "Imagine an auto-rickshaw driver with only 20 minutes of free time. For a small fee of ₹10, they can access a form of entertainment. This level of affordability is crucial."

"I anticipate significant innovation in packaging and pricing strategies over the next 3-4 years," he declared.

Data: Key to connections at scale

Quoting a definition, Mani said, "Technology is about connectivity, and digital is about connecting at scale. Data is the foundation for meaningful connections at scale."

One of JioStar's key focus areas is to simplify the management of multiple layers of data.

"Essentially, the challenge lies in effectively managing the complexity of dealing with multiple layers of data, including consumer data, content data, and location data. Technology has the power to integrate these data sources and deliver meaningful outcomes in real-time. The tipping point has been reached. Now, the crucial question is: How quickly can we integrate data science to achieve desired results?" he said.

Towards the end, Mani emphasised the need for the industry to embrace accessibility and sustainability.

Calling the Indian media and entertainment landscape a "golden goose," Mani said, "I think we are all sitting on a golden goose that is ready to lay more eggs than we can ever imagine. We owe a collective responsibility not to kill it. It is a nurturing and growing market that does not tolerate a 'fight or flight' mentality."