New Delhi: Instagram has expanded its dedicated television application to Google TV devices, extending its availability on large screens after first launching on Amazon Fire TV in late 2025.

The move allows users in the United States to access Reels, photos and standard posts directly on their televisions. The expansion reflects a broader shift in viewing habits, with audiences increasingly consuming digital video content on connected TVs rather than exclusively on mobile devices.

The television interface has been adapted for remote navigation. Content appears in categories such as comedy, music, sport and lifestyle. When a Reel is selected, it begins playing immediately, followed by automatic playback of subsequent videos. The experience is structured more like continuous television viewing than mobile-based scrolling.

In addition to short-form video, the TV app supports standard photo posts and carousel formats. Vertical videos remain in their original orientation but are optimised for display on larger screens. Captions and on-screen text have been resized for readability from typical living-room viewing distances.

The application retains interactive functions. Users can like posts, view comments and reshare content directly from the television interface, maintaining core engagement features available on mobile devices.

Installation is carried out through the Google Play Store on compatible televisions. Users can sign in either by scanning a QR code with their phone or by entering login credentials manually. Up to five accounts can be added to a single television, allowing multiple household members to access their profiles.

The feature is currently available in the US, with a broader international rollout expected at a later stage. The expansion places Instagram in more direct competition with video platforms such as YouTube, which already has an established presence on connected televisions.