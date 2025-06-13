India TV Speed News launches on the web

New Delhi: India TV Speed News, the 24x7 fast news channel, has expanded its presence to the web. Following its availability on Connected TV and linear TV, the channel will now be accessible across all digital platforms.

The platform offers real-time content in short, engaging formats like Speed 50, Speed 100, Duniya 20, Sports 20, Mausam 20 and more.

The channel’s popularity reflects a larger shift in news consumption habits, especially among urban, tech-savvy and younger audiences (25-45 years) who prefer visually rich, clutter-free and quick news.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, said, "With the launch of India TV Speed News on the web, we are taking credible and fast journalism to today’s digital audience. Speed News has been a huge success on CTV and TV, and now with web, we are going to reach the audience where they are, anytime, on any device."