IAS, DoubleVerify roll out separate attention metrics for Snapchat

New Delhi: Ad verification and brand safety companies Integral Ad Science (IAS) and DoubleVerify (DV) have launched new tools to help brands better assess user engagement on Snapchat, introducing platform-specific attention measurement solutions.

Both firms are using eyes-on-screen data from Lumen Research, signalling a shift in the industry toward moving beyond conventional metrics like impressions and click-through rates. As advertisers look for more reliable indicators of true engagement, attention-based measurement is gaining momentum.

IAS’s offering, Snap Attention Measurement, combines Lumen’s eye-tracking data with IAS’s AI-driven media quality signals to produce a proprietary attention score within its Signal platform. The tool is designed to help advertisers understand how visible and engaging their ads are within Snapchat’s immersive vertical video format.

DoubleVerify’s solution brings its DV Authentic Attention product to Snapchat, combining ad exposure metrics, such as viewable time and screen share, with Lumen’s attention signals. The integration allows advertisers to analyse how creative elements and placements influence user attention at the impression level.

DV Authentic Attention for Social is now globally available on Snapchat, with additional platform integrations coming throughout 2025.

These developments come as marketers reexamine how success is measured on content-heavy, distraction-prone platforms.