Google to invest $6bn in 1GW data centre and power infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Google is reportedly set to invest $6 billion to develop a 1-gigawatt data centre and associated power infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, according to a report by Reuters. The project, which has not been publicly announced, would mark Alphabet’s first investment of this scale in India.

The facility is expected to be located in the port city of Visakhapatnam and includes approximately $2 billion dedicated to building renewable energy capacity to power the site.

The investment is said to form part of Google’s broader multi-billion-dollar expansion strategy in Asia, where it already operates data centres in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. However, the Andhra Pradesh facility would be the largest among them in both investment and capacity.

While there has been no formal confirmation from either Google or the state government, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister of Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, declined to comment directly on the development.

“There are certain announcements which are not yet public. In October, we will make those announcements,” he said, according to the Reuters report.

Lokesh also revealed that the state is working on enhancing its connectivity infrastructure. “We’re also working on getting three cable landing stations in Visakhapatnam. We want to create enough of cable network, which will be two times what Mumbai has today,” he said.

According to the report, cable landing stations facilitate the transfer of data from undersea cables to local networks and are typically located close to data centres to ensure speed and reliability. Lokesh also emphasised the state’s focus on building sustainable energy infrastructure to meet the rising power demands of the data centre industry.

“The majority of energy used will be renewable,” he noted, “some additional coal-fired power will be used as well.” The state's target is to scale data centre energy capacity to 6GW in the next five years, while demand nationally could reach up to 10GW.

In April this year, Alphabet reaffirmed its global commitment to invest $75 billion in expanding its data centre capacity, despite prevailing macroeconomic concerns.