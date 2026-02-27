Google to introduce ‘Gemini advantage’ across Google Marketing Platform on March 23

New Delhi: Google said it will introduce the “Gemini advantage” across Google Marketing Platform (GMP) at its Google NewFront presentation on March 23, positioning the move as an AI-led upgrade to how advertisers plan, buy and measure campaigns.

In its blog post, Google said the Gemini integration is aimed at helping advertisers act faster on insights and translate them into “high-value results”.

It said the new capabilities will help marketers “see further into the consumer journey," “remove fragmentation”, and “activate data in real time." ”.

Google framed this as part of a broader shift in how brands are approaching video and digital planning, especially as viewing, shopping, and discovery move across multiple screens and platforms.

The NewFronts are positioned as a key moment when brands, agencies and publishers discuss how to “reimagine” strategies in the connected TV era.

For marketers, the pitch is clear: the more fragmented the journey gets, the higher the premium on systems that can unify signals, automate decisions and improve measurement across channels. Google is effectively telling the market that Gemini is now the intelligence layer that ties together the stack inside GMP.

Google has not detailed product features in the announcement note, but it framed the “Gemini advantage” as a platform-level shift. It said “our entire ecosystem” is using the latest Gemini models and that brands will share how a “unified, AI-powered platform” is helping them uncover “untapped value”.

The timing is significant because platforms and adtech players are racing to make AI the default interface for planning and optimisation, even as advertisers demand clearer business outcomes and better cross-channel measurement.

At the same time, advertisers have also been raising a practical concern: AI-led creative and automation only works at scale if brands can control tone, claims and compliance. Google is trying to answer that control question alongside the Gemini push.

Google said it is expanding beta access to “text guidelines” to all advertisers globally across AI Max for Search and Performance Max campaigns, with full language and vertical support.

It said text guidelines let brands steer Google AI by defining terms to exclude or concepts to avoid in plain language, to keep AI-generated text on-brand.