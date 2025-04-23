Google reverses course on third-party cookies in Chrome

New Delhi: Google announced it will retain third-party cookies in its Chrome browser and will not introduce a standalone opt-out prompt for users.

This decision marks a departure from its earlier commitment to phase out these cookies.

Since 2019, Google has been working on its Privacy Sandbox initiative, aiming to enhance user privacy while supporting the advertising ecosystem. A central component of this initiative was the plan to eliminate third-party cookies in Chrome, following similar moves by browsers like Safari and Firefox.

The company had proposed alternatives like the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) and later the Topics API to replace traditional tracking methods. However, these proposals faced criticism from privacy advocates and regulatory bodies, leading to delays and revisions.

On April 22, 2025, Google confirmed it would not proceed with the removal of third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, users can continue to manage their cookie preferences through Chrome's existing privacy settings.

Anthony Chavez, Vice President of the Privacy Sandbox initiative, stated that the decision was influenced by divergent perspectives within the advertising ecosystem and ongoing legal scrutiny.

The retention of third-party cookies provides a reprieve for advertisers who rely on them for tracking user behaviour and delivering personalised ads. Google had previously acknowledged that removing these cookies could result in a significant drop in programmatic advertising revenue.

Privacy advocates have expressed disappointment over Google's reversal, emphasising the continued risks associated with third-party cookies. These cookies enable extensive tracking of user activity across the web, often without explicit consent, raising concerns about user privacy and data security.

Regulatory bodies, including the US Department of Justice and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, have been closely monitoring Google's practices.

While Google's decision offers short-term stability for advertisers, it underscores the ongoing tension between user privacy and targeted advertising.

Google has reiterated its commitment to advancing the Privacy Sandbox initiative, aiming to develop alternative solutions that protect user privacy while supporting the needs of advertisers. The effectiveness of these efforts remains to be seen, as the company faces mounting pressure to reconcile its business practices with growing demands for transparency and user control.