Dolly Jha joins NielsenIQ as Client Operations Leader for APAC

New Delhi: Dolly Jha has joined NielsenIQ as the Client Operations Leader for APAC.

Before this, she worked with BARC India as Chief of Product and Research. Jha joined BARC India in May 2023.

Jha is a Postgraduate in Management from IRMA and has experience of close to three decades across Kantar, ITC Foods and Nielsen.

Before BARC India, she spent 13 years at Nielsen, where she held multiple leadership positions, including her last role as Managing Director for Nielsen Media - India. At Nielsen, she has also steered the launch of various solutions in the digital measurement space in India.

Before joining Nielsen, Jha served at IMRB as Group Business Director.

She comes with experience across Consumer Research, Audience Measurement, Media Analytics, ROI Measurement and Innovation Research.