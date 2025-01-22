aha appoints Umesh Kaipenchery as SVP and Head of Non-Subscription Revenue

New Delhi: OTT platform aha has announced the appointment of Umesh Kaipenchery as Senior Vice-President and head of the Non-Subscription Revenue department.

Kaipenchery brings over 15 years of experience in digital ad monetisation, sales leadership, and strategic planning.

Before this, Kaipenchery was the national head of Sony Liv, leading sales teams.

He has worked with companies like Savaan, Yahoo, and Cyber Media, building expertise in sales and revenue growth.

In his new role at aha, Kaipenchery will be responsible for expanding and optimising the platform's non-subscription revenue channels, including advertising, brand solutions, and YouTube.

Ravikant Sabnavis, CEO of aha OTT, commented, "We are delighted to have Umesh on board as part of our leadership team. With his extensive experience, he will play a crucial role in expanding and strengthening our non-subscription revenue streams, driving greater value for our audience and stakeholders."