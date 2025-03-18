WPP tops WARC’s 2025 Media 100 List

New Delhi: WPP has been named the top company for WARC’s 2025 Media 100 List, for the eighth year in a row.

WPP's media network, Mindshare claimed the first position and EssenceMediacom secured a second-place ranking. Wavemaker and VML also secured spots within the top ten media networks.

Mindshare New York and EssenceMediacom New York both were placed amongst the top three agencies, while Mindshare Shanghai, Mindshare Mumbai, EssenceMediacom Shanghai, EssenceMediacom London, Wavemaker Mumbai and Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City were recognised in the top 20 agencies globally.

WPP clients were credited for nearly half of the campaigns named in the Media 100, with Twiggy Full Circle for eBay, Michael CeraVe for L’Oréal, and CROWN x LinkedIn: #BlackHairIsProfessional for Unilever, being some of the winning campaigns named in the top ten.

WARC is the publisher of industry journals including the Journal of Advertising Research.

Brian Lesser, Global CEO, GroupM, said, “I'm immensely proud to celebrate eight straight ears at the top of WARC's Media 100 with everyone at WPP and GroupM. We love the work get to do for our clients, and we'll continue building creative, competitive and future-forward solutions that help them connect with audiences around the world. Congrats to our teams, clients, and partners on a well-earned win."

Adam Gerhart, Global Chief Client Officer, GroupM, said, “As the media landscape rapidly evolves, WARC captures the breadth of what our industry is capable of – a collective view of innovation and ingenuity across commerce, technology, creative and data. We’re thrilled to have two of GroupM’s networks in the top three, and two-thirds of the top ten from our global agencies. Congratulations to Mindshare as the #1 Global Media Network of the WARC 100, and to EssenceMediacom and Wavemaker for the incredible work. And to all our teams, clients, and partners – this is for all of you.”