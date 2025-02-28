Vikram Solar partners with KKR for IPL 2025

New Delhi: Vikram Solar, a solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing company has partnered with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming season of the Indian T20 Premier League.

According to Vikram Solar, the company aims to harness the sport’s influence to drive awareness and action towards a sustainable future as well as amplify climate consciousness. As part of this collaboration, the Vikram Solar logo will be featured on the KKR team jerseys.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said, "As a homegrown brand with strong roots in Kolkata, this collaboration presents a powerful opportunity to drive greater awareness and accelerate the adoption of solar energy across India. Through this association, we aim to inspire a shift toward solar adoption, empowering individuals and businesses to be part of a greener, more sustainable future."

Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "At Kolkata Knight Riders, we believe in the power of sports to drive meaningful change, and our partnership with Vikram Solar for the upcoming season is a step in that direction. Cricket has an unparalleled ability to connect with millions, and through this collaboration, we aim to inspire greater awareness about sustainable energy solutions and practices.”

He added, “This partnership is not just about the game—it’s about leveraging our collective influence to encourage positive environmental impact and champion a more sustainable tomorrow.”