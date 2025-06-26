TRIOOH debuts with data-led approach to Out-of-Home media

New Delhi: A new Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising agency, TRIOOH, has launched with a focus on integrating technology and data into media planning, buying, execution, and experiential events.

Founded by Anuj Bhandari, who has longstanding experience in the OOH sector, TRIOOH is set up to offer brands audience insights and performance tracking across the media lifecycle.

“We founded TRIOOH to reimagine what Out of Home can be in the modern marketing mix. The industry was never short on creativity,but it lacked the tools to make smarter, faster, and more accountable decisions. For too long, OOH planning was driven by habit, not insightWith TRIOOH, we’re bringing a data-first, intelligence-led approach to the space—one that empowers brands with real-time audience understanding, sharper targeting, and measurable outcomes. This isn’t just about placing ads; it’s about unlocking the full potential of OOH as a performance-driven, purpose-led medium.

. stands for a new era, where creativity meets clarity, and every placement has a reason. We’re here to help brands not just be seen, but truly connect, with impact they can see and measure,” said Bhandari.

“OOH is no longer just about billboards. It's a data-driven ecosystem. At TRIOOH, we’re not just keeping up with that shift; we’re shaping it,” Bhandari added.

Currently self-funded, TRIOOH is in discussions with agency networks regarding potential strategic investment.