The moment Coke Studio Bharat turned the cricket stadium into a concert

New Delhi: During the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai, Coca-Cola India brought back its Halftime experience, turning the mid-innings break into a live musical segment featuring Coke Studio Bharat artist Aditya Gadhvi.

Gadhvi performed Khalasi, the Cannes Lions-winning anthem of exploration, and Meetha Khaara, a song rooted in Gujarat’s folk heritage. The performance reflected the ethos of Coke Studio Bharat, Coca-Cola’s music platform that celebrates regional voices while connecting local sounds to wider audiences.

Aditya Gadhvi said, “It’s not every day you get to perform on a stage like the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, with the whole country watching and cheering. With Coke Studio Bharat, I’m bringing the sounds I’ve grown up with to a space where cricket fans are watching and cheering. It feels good to see our music reach people in such a lively way.”

According to Shantanu Gangane, IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead, Coca-Cola INSWA, the initiative reflects the evolving nature of fan engagement. “Consumer experiences around live sport are evolving as fans today look for connections. Our partnership with the ICC reflects that understanding."

He added, "Together, we’re reimagining the moments around the game that fuel engagement. Coke’s Halftime showcase brings that philosophy alive, transforming a pause into a space where sport, music and refreshment meet. Coke Studio Bharat adds a layer of culture and emotion to the cricket experience, creating something that feels distinctly Indian yet universally relatable.”

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, added that the collaboration enhances how fans interact with cricket beyond gameplay. “Our collaboration with Coca-Cola continues to strengthen how fans experience cricket beyond the boundary. The Halftime integration is a natural extension of that partnership, bringing together sport and culture to engage fans in new ways. It reflects the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup’s commitment to making the game more inclusive, dynamic and relevant to audiences everywhere, while celebrating the spirit of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.”

As the live performance unfolded at the stadium, fans watching from home also joined in. Blinkit’s “Coke at Half Price” offer connected the on-ground energy with home audiences, turning halftime into a shared cultural moment.