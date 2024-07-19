Super 7 ads of the week: Ads that embrace the ‘wow’ factor

New Delhi: Advertisements are a snapshot of the creative and marketing landscape and most of them are conceptualised to do more than just sell.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by boAt and Zepto, Omega, Nykaa, Competishun, CaratLane, Sunfeast SuperMilk and Cadbury’s.

1. boAt x Zepto brings together Jordan, Voldemort and Marshmallow

boAt and Zepto have partnered with an aim to deliver audio experiences to doorsteps in 10 minutes.

To celebrate the partnership, boAt and Zepto have created a film featuring pop culture doppelgängers. These characters are interestingly depicted sitting in a boat, being pulled around the city by a Zepto delivery partner. The film is a compilation of interactions between these characters, with periodic zoom-outs revealing the Zepto rider’s efforts.

Complementing the film, X saw a “BoatOnRoads” trending at No. 1 along with a series of outdoor billboards that address everyday scenarios with a twist, highlighting boAt's features as solutions.

2. Omega ropes in french rapper SDM for Paris Olympics 2024 film

This campaign, spanning television and digital platforms, reimagines Paris as an athletic playground, celebrating the spirit of overcoming challenges and the pursuit of golden glory.

At the heart of the campaign is an exclusive collaboration with SDM, who has written and performed original lyrics for the track "Born to be a Legend." This anthem serves as the backdrop for Omega's campaign.

The campaign features a roster of athletes, each demonstrating their skills against the backdrop of Paris's landmarks: Swimming: Léon Marchand; Sprinting: Erriyon Knighton and Shericka Jackson; Golf: Céline Boutier; Decathlon: Simon Ehammer; High Jump: Gianmarco Tamberi; Table Tennis: Ma Long; Climbing: Micka Mawem; Sailing: Pete Burling and Blair Tuke; Pole Vault: Mondo Duplantis; Wheelchair Racing: Marcel Hug; Wheelchair Fencing: Bebe Vio.

3. Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Bedi, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan bring retros to Nykaa’s Hot Pink Sale

Nykaa has announced its latest sale, The Hot Pink Sale, with a campaign featuring Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Bedi sparking ‘Pehla Nasha’ vibes, and the Main Hoon Na duo - Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan reuniting after 21 years. The sale is set to begin on July 19, 2024.

In the first campaign film, Sherawat walks into a vintage diner, tray in hand. With a mischievous grin, she teases, "Hello there! Agar mujhe dekh kar surprise ho gaye ho! Toh inn products ke deals dekh ke tho shock ho jaoge.”

Bedi features a comeback straight from Model College, channeling her Marilyn Monroe moment from 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'! Dive into that ‘Devika wali luxury’ exclusively at Nykaa's Hot Pink Sale where global brands come alive at the best prices!"

Rao brings back the ‘jal lijiye’ moment, but in the campaign she ditches the 'jal' and surprises Khan with a sweet ‘gift’ instead, reliving Zayed’s ‘Muh toh band karo uncle’ moment.

4. Competishun emphasises on importance of lifelong mentorship

Competishun has launched its new campaign “We are there for you.” This initiative is aimed towards mentorship and support for students throughout their academic journey and beyond.

Designed and curated by MADnext, the campaign focuses on #WinningInLife and #WinningInCompetishun.

5. CaratLane urges women to #WearYourWins

The latest campaign from CaratLane aims to empower women by encouraging them to reward every win – big or small, professional or personal.

Through this campaign, CaratLane seeks to raise awareness and encourage women to own and reward themselves for their Wins.

The campaign features Content Creator and Designer Nancy Tyagi who made headlines by walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing an elaborate, self-stitched gown and CaratLane jewellery. The brand also launched its first collection Peak.

6. Sunfeast SuperMilk believes good things come seeking

ITC Sunfeast, SuperMilk announced its latest campaign, "Nalladhu Thedi Varum," which translates to "Goodness comes to you."

This campaign features Tamil actors Sneha and Simran together in ad for the first time.

The campaign plays on the common notion that one must go in search of good things and flips it, showcasing that sometimes good things also come looking for us. Set against the picturesque backdrop of a village, the campaign highlights the goodness of Sunfeast SuperMilk Biscuits, with milk and the trusted Naatu maatu paal (milk from desi cows).

7. Cadbury Fuse reminds to not let hunger get in the way of life’s moments

Cadbury Fuse, the countline brand by Mondelez India, launched its latest campaign “Bhookhe Pet Na Ho Payega” with a captivating film "Fuse Doli.”

The campaign aims to emphasise that hunger should never stand in the way of one's ability to shine and make a significant impact. It captures this sentiment by showcasing how a quick and satisfying snack can empower individuals to perform their best, in any situation.