MiQ launches AI driven programmatic platform ‘Sigma’ in India

New Delhi: MiQ has introduced a new AI-powered platform, MiQ Sigma, to the Indian market. The platform is aimed at addressing fragmentation in the programmatic advertising space by bringing together a wide range of consumer data and digital advertising tools.

MiQ Sigma integrates over 300 data sources and processes approximately 700 trillion consumer signals, including viewing, browsing and purchase behaviour, to support campaign planning, audience segmentation, and media activation in India's digital media environment.

According to the company, MiQ Sigma connects multiple demand-side platforms (DSPs), supply-side platforms (SSPs), and programmatic channels into one interface, streamlining the process of campaign execution. The tool is expected to support advertisers in navigating the complexities of India's mobile-first, multilingual ecosystem by offering faster turnaround times and more localised insights.

“In India’s dynamic and evolving media ecosystem, both speed and localisation are key components to high-performing campaigns. We are thrilled to introduce MiQ Sigma to the market, allowing brands to unlock the potential of their operations, making campaigns & insights faster, smarter, and more connected—it is what will power MiQ to drive market leading outcomes, and give our teams and clients a serious edge in a rapidly changing market,” said Lee Puri, Co-founder of MiQ.

Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer, India at MiQ, added: “MiQ Sigma marks a monumental step forward for Indian advertisers looking to unify strategy, speed, and performance across the programmatic ecosystem. It puts the power of cutting-edge AI directly in the hands of our clients and partners—whether they are trying to decode the OTT boom, retail media surge, or multilingual audiences. With MiQ Sigma, they are no longer forced to choose between performance and reach. They can optimise for the best possible ROI across the country through cutting edge technology and intelligence, accessible through a singular powerful platform.”

MiQ Sigma includes several AI-based features such as:

Sigma Intelligence, a data visualisation tool that aggregates information from over 1.7 billion global user profiles;





Trading Agent, which leverages large language models including Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT to support campaign decisions via natural language commands;





Gen AI Personas, which allow users to generate audience profiles and campaign plans using generative AI.





The platform is also integrated with a range of global partners, including The Trade Desk, Google DV360, Amazon Web Services, Experian, Databricks, and Samba, among others.

MiQ stated that early global trials of the platform have shown an increase in conversion rates of up to 132% and a 57% reduction in cost per action. The company positions Sigma as a solution tailored to the fast-changing Indian digital advertising environment, marked by growing CTV viewership, OTT consumption, and e-commerce activity.