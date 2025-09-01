Madison Media appoints Vivek Das as Chief Digital Officer

New Delhi: Madison Media has appointed Vivek Das as Chief Digital Officer.

In his recent stint, he was part of the India leadership team at EssenceMediacom, where he led the Google India and Southeast Asia business, WPP’s second-largest account globally.

He will report to Ajit Varghese, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.

Das brings over two decades of experience across entrepreneurship, digital marketing, integrated media and digital transformation.

His career includes leadership roles at agencies such as Mindshare and VML (formerly Wunderman), and he served as Chief Executive Officer at FoxyMoron.

Beyond work, Das is an active coach and mentor to LGBTQIA+ individuals and startup founders.

Ajit Varghese, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, said, “Vivek joins us at a pivotal time for the media industry, when clients are seeking deeper consumer connections, seamless experiences and measurable impact. At Madison, we are building an AI-first planning framework and embedding digital-first thinking into everything we do. Vivek’s rich experience across digital transformation, integrated media and business innovation makes him the perfect leader to accelerate this journey. With his ability to combine creativity, technology and data, I am confident he will help us push the boundaries of what’s possible and create future-ready solutions for our clients."

Vivek Das, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Digital, commented, “I am thrilled to join Madison at a time of great opportunity and change for our industry. My philosophy aligns with Madison’s client-first, talent-focused and entrepreneurial culture—fueled by restless curiosity and the drive for future readiness. In the era of platforms, LLMs, and Artificial Intelligence, I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to accelerate Madison’s digital transformation, strengthen our leadership in new media, and enhance the value we bring to our clients and the industry at large.”