Google pulls controversial Olympics AI ad amid backlash

Delhi: Google has withdrawn an Olympics TV ad from its lineup following significant backlash, though it's still accessible on YouTube with comments disabled. The ad, titled "Dear Sydney," was created to promote Google’s Gemini AI platform but faced criticism for its portrayal of AI replacing a personal touch.

https://youtu.be/NgtHJKn0Mck

In the commercial, a father uses Gemini to write a letter for his daughter to Olympic athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, instead of helping her personally. Critics accused the ad of being tone-deaf and expressed concern that AI might undermine meaningful human experiences and work.

Google defended the ad, stating: “We believe AI can enhance creativity but not replace it. Our goal was to celebrate Team USA and show how Gemini can aid in generating ideas, not replace personal input.”

The ad was prominently featured during NBCU’s Olympic coverage, including on NBC, E!, CNBC, and USA, with its last national broadcast on July 30.