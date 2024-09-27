BMI Breaking: Dentsu APAC CEO Rob Gilby moves on

New Delhi: Rob Gilby, CEO, dentsu APAC, on Friday moved on from the organisation. He had joined dentsu in September 2022.

Dentsu confirmed the development in a statement, saying, “Rob Gilby has stepped down from his position as CEO, APAC, dentsu to pursue new opportunities. Rob has provided significant leadership across our markets, brands and practices in the region and as a member of the Group Executive Management team as we transition to One dentsu.”

Dentsu has yet to find a replacement, but stated that leaders in its key cluster markets will collaborate through the Group Strategy Unit, led by Global Chief Strategy Officer Yoshiki Ishihara, with support from Global President & CEO Hiro Igarashi.

It added, “During his tenure, Rob has fortified the leadership team, enhanced core capabilities and aligned with the new group strategy to offer integrated, client-centric growth solutions from across dentsu’s practices. We are grateful for his contributions.”

Gilby joined dentsu from Nielsen where he was President, APAC.

Prior to that, he was CEO and Founder, Blue Hat Ventures, an investment and advisory firm focused on identifying and commercialising high-growth businesses in the digital media sector in Asia Pacific.

Having three decades of experience, Gilby has also worked at The Walt Disney Company, Warnermedia and PwC with experience in markets that include China, India, Australia and Southeast Asia.

He has held non-executive advisory and board roles with Singapore’s Ministry of Communications & Information, the InfoComm Media Development Authority and as Chair, Singapore Media Festival.