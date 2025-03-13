Dabur Real Activ urges consumers to ditch cola in print ad

New Delhi: Réal, from the house of Dabur India, has launched a new campaign urging consumers to switch to Real Activ juices with no added sugar and 100% fruit goodness instead of cola with 5 cubes of added sugar in every glass.

This campaign urges consumers to "Keep It Real, Every Time," highlighting the importance of healthy drinking.

Monisha Prasher, Marketing Head - Beverages, Dabur India, said, “Réal has been committed to providing consumers a wide and heathy range of fruit juices and beverages since inception way back in 1997. This campaign is another step in this direction to urge consumers to get Real by switching to Réal Activ juices with 100% fruit goodness and no added sugar. Réal Activ fruit juices are made with only the finest fruits, carefully selected and crafted to provide a delicious and nutritious beverage experience with no added sugar or preservatives."

Réal Activ, as claimed by the brand, is a range of unsweetened juices having no added sugars and available in 5 fruit flavours, namely mixed fruit, apple, orange, cranberry and pomegranate.