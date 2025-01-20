Building brands that endure in a fickle world

New Delhi: In a world where marketers chase trends, the real challenge lies in breaking free from the cycle of "here today, gone tomorrow." The focus needs to shift from fleeting fads to crafting campaigns that linger in hearts long after the hashtag fades.

Aalap Desai, CCO and Co-founder of tgthr, succinctly stated, “While the mediums may change, the brand’s messaging must remain consistent.”

Yash Kulshresth, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of ^atom network, emphasised that all content should align with the brand's core idea platform.

He stated, “This relationship must remain constant and sacred. If we tamper with it, we risk creating forgettable content that fails to resonate. However, if the brand and agency uphold this sacred bond between the idea and the idea platform, any concept can contribute value to the brand.”

Shailja Joshi, Director of Marketing, PepsiCo, emphasised remaining culturally relevant while aligning to the brand purpose in modern marketing.

She highlighted the challenges brands face in today’s fast-changing cultural landscape. "Earlier, brands could position themselves as culture creators, but now, culture evolves too quickly, influenced by numerous factors," she said.

Joshi stressed that while brands can't create culture anymore, they must stay culturally relevant by aligning their actions with their core purpose. "If a brand knows why it exists and how it will grow, it can maintain its integrity while adapting to cultural shifts in fresh, meaningful ways," she added.

Desai, Joshi, and Kulshresth shared their insights during the panel discussion, “Creati-Witty - How I stopped chasing brands and started pushing the creative envelope,” at the IAMAI India Digital Summit. The session was moderated by Vivek Das, Managing Partner at EssenceMediacom India, and focused on the evolving nature of creativity in the advertising world and the importance of taking risks in the pursuit of innovative ideas.

Highlighting why cutting through the noise on social media has become increasingly challenging, Desai explained, "We have replaced relevance with sensationalism, and sensationalism is the real issue because it's unpredictable, uncontrollable, and lacks consistency. On the other hand, relevance is something that can be predicted, controlled, engineered, and created."

In a fast-paced world where brands are expected to stay perpetually active, Joshi emphasised the importance of calculated risk-taking and collaboration. She believes balancing short-term campaigns with long-term brand-building is key.

Joshi stated, "You can't do it alone. Partnering with experts—whether in music, culture, or social insights—is essential." She encouraged brands to embrace disruptive ideas and learn from failures, noting, "Experimenting and using failures as learning opportunities is critical in today's era."

For brands with limited budgets, which cannot afford to test campaign perceptions through consumer research, agency partners must help persuade them to embrace bold ideas by showcasing the potential for significant earned media.

Kulshresth emphasised, "It takes two bold heads to launch a bold idea. If the brand side is reluctant to step outside the safety net, it becomes harder to push such an idea. But when you demonstrate the earned media power of bold ideas—disproportionately higher than the money invested—they're more willing to take the leap, as the results will surpass traditional media investments."

Desai emphasised the importance of creating a conducive environment for disruptive ideas within ad agencies. He believes that an open-door culture is crucial for fostering innovation.

Desai highlighted that when agencies break down hierarchical barriers, juniors feel empowered to contribute, which nurtures creativity. "In an open-door culture, people should not feel intimidated. It allows for a fresh flow of ideas, making room for bold, disruptive work," he said. This environment, according to Desai, encourages collaboration and ultimately leads to more impactful campaigns.”

He also shed light on the current challenge where agency leaders have stopped spending time training juniors.

Joshi seconded the importance of fostering an open environment where all voices can contribute big ideas. She said, "We encourage everyone to bring their ideas to the table, regardless of the outcome, because creativity thrives in an atmosphere of freedom and collaboration." She highlighted the need for brands to continuously hunger for great work while partnering with the right people and learning from experiments. "In today's competitive landscape, it’s not just about ideas; it’s about passion and personal investment in creating something truly impactful," she added.

Kulshresth added that agencies, like brands, need a clear idea platform to succeed. He pointed out, "Just like brands have a platform to guide their direction, agencies also need an idea platform. Without one, the agency won't have a clear direction, and you won't be able to build a culture."