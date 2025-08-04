Bajaj Auto’s new campaign for Pulsar is not selling bikes but something else

New Delhi: What does a conventional motorcycle ad look like? Well, the recipe generally involves performance-heavy visuals, revving engines, wide roads, stunt montages, and its ilk. Bajaj Auto, in its new campaign, has tweaked this recipe to find the “sweet spot.”

Bajaj Auto has launched its latest campaign for Pulsar with a bold message for India’s youth: Duniya Dekhti Hai. Tu Dikha.

While the stunt montages still exist, the new Bajaj Pulsar commercial is not selling torque, terrain, or transmission. It is selling the idea that a bike might just be your next tripod.

‘Duniya Dekhti Hai, Tu Dikha,’ is the tag line that complements the hard pivot from traditional category advertising by a motorcycle manufacturer.

Everyone wants to be seen, but no one is creating

Sumeet Narang

According to Sumeet Narang, President & BU Head - Probiking, Bajaj Auto, the brand was looking for a broader cultural insight rather than a tighter spec sheet. The answer came from a now-familiar paradox: everyone wants to be a creator, but most people are just consuming content.

“In wanting to be creators, most people are actually spending their day just consuming content rather than creating it. So, there's a behavioural disconnect, which was one key insight we noticed,” Narang told BestMediaInfo.com.

He added, “The second dichotomy in youth behaviour was equally interesting. It’s a cliché to say that every Gen Z wants to be different, to consume content that feels customised to them, and to create something unique.

But in trying to do all of that, they’re realising that everything is starting to look and feel the same. Even in the creator world, there’s a creeping sameness in what’s being put out. That’s where we found a powerful angle for the brand.” There was also a conscious decision to avoid preachy storytelling for the youth, Narang said.

Throwing light on the building blocks of the commercial, Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy, said, “We’ve always had a certain language with Pulsar. It’s cheeky. It’s got swag. But this time, we wanted to speak the language of the creator generation. And we realised there’s a difference between wanting to be a creator and actually creating.”

The team also recognised that earlier assumptions about youth marketing no longer applied. “There’s a confidence today that wasn’t there earlier,” Nayak noted. “You don’t need to move to Bombay to become something. You can do it from wherever you are.”

Narang echoed the shift. “There was a time when visibility meant moving to a city. Now it’s about having a voice, wherever you are. That’s something we saw across regions.”

Pulsar Underground

The film sets the tone, but the actual campaign rolls out through Pulsar Underground, an AI-enabled creator platform designed to enable content creation in music, dance, and art.

“These were the three most popular areas from our research where people were creating content. So we decided to build around that. The AI tools will help them create easily,” Narang explained.

The six-week initiative will offer weekly challenges. Some will be linked to the Pulsar brand. Winners will receive rewards, including free bikes, and a few standout creators could be offered collaboration opportunities with established names.

“This is not a film-first campaign. The film is a trigger. The platform is where the brand comes alive. It’s story-doing, not just storytelling,” said Nayak.

Asked if creators are being treated as influencers or partners, Narang clarified, “It’s a proprietary platform. But if someone creates something extraordinary and it clicks with the world, that’s great. We would love that. The idea is to enable, not direct.”

The festive approach

While Pulsar Underground focuses on younger audiences, the festive strategy will also address Bajaj’s wider customer base. “Festive has to be targeted differently,” said Narang. “You address a larger audience, and it’s not just the youth. Our customer base spans all the way from 18 to 50.”

The company confirmed that multiple campaigns are in the works, some aligned with the creator theme, others tailored for regional and older audiences. “There are some initiatives we’ll be coming out with soon,” said Narang.

The brand also hinted at possible future integrations between Underground content and seasonal brand extensions, but is taking a phased approach for now.

For a brand that once defined its category with high-octane visuals and performance-led messaging, Bajaj’s new Pulsar campaign is anything but conventional.

There are no monologues about power, no cutaways to gear shifts, and no dramatic arcs where someone finds their identity through riding. Instead, the campaign steps back and lets a generation more fluent in camera angles and content loops take over the narrative.

By inviting creators to lead the conversation, not with sponsored posts, but with open-ended tools, Bajaj is moving from scripted storytelling to what Ogilvy calls “story-doing.”

There’s no guarantee that Pulsar Underground will become the next viral factory. But that’s not the point. The platform isn’t promising visibility. It’s offering an opportunity. The rest depends on what the audience does with it.