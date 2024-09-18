Exclusive: Rohit Ohri’s 3 decades in 3 holding companies: how does he rate them?

New Delhi: Rohit Ohri, fondly known as ‘Papa’ among his peers, recently retired from FCB after a remarkable three-decade journey in advertising.

Ohri believes that the nickname ‘papa’ symbolises his deep connection with his colleagues and leadership style that shaped his career across JWT (now VML), Dentsu, and FCB.

Reflecting on his time at JWT, Ohri shared a memorable story that highlighted how the nickname came to be. “Back when my team and I were managing the PepsiCo brands, I found out they were calling me ‘Papa’ behind my back. I didn’t know at the time, and when I first overheard it, I wasn’t sure if it was a compliment or an insult! I was in my 40s, and these were grown men. I hated it at first,” he admitted.

Over time, however, Ohri realised the deeper meaning behind the label. “‘Papa’ wasn’t about age—it was a metaphor. It reflected the emotional connection of having a father figure in the agency, someone who always had their back and made sure they had the best opportunities. It took me a while to see it that way, but now I look back on it with gratitude. Even today, many still call me ‘Papa,’ and I’ve come to embrace it with a smile.”

He went on to say, “My time at JWT shaped me into the advertising professional I am today," he reflected. "At Dentsu, I had the opportunity to redefine its positioning in India, acquiring Taproot and Webchutney, which have become key pillars of its success. I’m proud that many of the people I hired at Dentsu are now leading the agency and doing an outstanding job. To me, the true measure of a leader is not just how well the agency performs under their watch, but how strong it remains after they’ve moved on."

When it came to FCB, Ohri described it as a “dream run,” marked by numerous awards, new client acquisitions, and long-term partnerships with major brands like ITC, Amul, and Zodiac. “Whether it was building on success at JWT, creating something new at Dentsu, or laying the groundwork for the future at FCB, each experience brought immense satisfaction.”

Ohri also credited two individuals who had a lasting impact on his career. Ram Ray, Founder Chairman of Response India, ignited his passion for advertising, while Vibha Rishi, former PepsiCo marketing leader, helped him understand the importance of strong client-agency relationships.

With a chuckle, he recalled, “When I was at JWT, my kids genuinely thought I worked for PepsiCo! I even had an employee access card to their office,” highlighting the deep connection he had with the brand during those years.

Rohit Ohri

Ohri on work culture across WPP, Dentsu and IPG

Reflecting on his time at three of the world's biggest ad networks, Ohri shared a vivid contrast between his experiences at WPP’s JWT, Dentsu and IPG.

At JWT, where he was Managing Partner of the Delhi office, Ohri found himself in a hyper-controlled environment, despite his office being the most profitable worldwide. "WPP was all about control. Whether you were excelling or struggling, everyone felt the pressure," he recalled. Even though his team was performing at its peak, they were constantly pushed to improve margins. "If the calf was fat, they wanted it even fatter for the feast."

Ohri’s move to Dentsu, however, was a breath of fresh air. "From WPP's control, I found myself in a place of total freedom at Dentsu," he said. When he presented a plan to acquire Taproot—once India’s one of the top creative agencies—at a board meeting in Tokyo, he was surprised by Dentsu’s lightning-fast decision-making. "Japanese companies are often seen as slow, but Dentsu moved quickly. They believed in my vision, even though nobody saw Dentsu as a contender for Taproot acquisition at the time."

Ohri described IPG’s FCB as a “beautiful mix” of his previous experiences. “It had the global network strength of WPP but without the manic control. IPG truly empowers local managers, giving them the freedom to run their markets without constant top-down policing,” he noted. "There were no draconian freezes on recruitment or expenses, no constant demands to cut costs. It was liberating."

Why Taproot chose to be part of Dentsu network over other ad giants

Ohri’s strategy to approach the Taproot acquisition was backed by humility and giving its founders, Agnello Dias and Santosh Padhi, the creative freedom to shape Dentsu’s identity in India proved to be the winning formula. "Other networks wanted Taproot to join what they already were, but we offered them the chance to define what Dentsu could be in India," Ohri explained. This collaborative spirit, combined with the later acquisition of Webchutney, allowed Dentsu to integrate cutting-edge digital capabilities with Taproot’s big ideas, reshaping Dentsu’s creative standing in the market.

For the record, Agnello Dias and Santosh Padhi left Dentsu by 2021, and the Taproot brand has since been discontinued.

Kinnect’s role in defining FCB’s future in India

One of the most defining moves for FCB India under IPG was the acquisition of the digital agency Kinnect, marking a rare acquisition for IPG in India. “Historically, IPG in India hasn’t been acquisitive. In fact, the only prior acquisition was Interactive Avenues, many years ago, by the media side of the business, Mediabrand. But this acquisition of Kinnect was the first for a creative agency, and it’s going to be a defining piece for FCB moving forward,” Ohri explained.

He believes that the future of FCB will be shaped by this acquisition. “The next five to ten years will see the face of the agency change, with the growth engine being Kinnect. Integrating that digital capability into the mainline agency is the next big challenge, and I’m sure the leadership is well aware of it and capable of steering the agency toward success.”

Ohri urges agency leaders to unite and demand fairer compensation

One thing that Ohri wishes to change in the industry is the remuneration model for agencies. He commented, "One big challenge for the industry is the agency remuneration model. If agencies aren't making enough revenue, they can't invest in talent, processes, new technologies, or finding innovative ways to help clients. This revenue erosion is becoming a critical issue. Fragmentation has brought more players into the mix, each taking a bite out of the big pie. What agencies earn is often not in line with the effort they put in."

Ohri stressed the need for change and called on the new generation of leaders to address this issue head-on. "We need to come together as an industry and create a unified voice about how we should be compensated.”

Future plans

As Rohit Ohri wrapped up his illustrious three-decade career in advertising, he reflected on his journey with a sense of accomplishment and anticipation for the future. “I’m really happy with what I’ve achieved,” he said with a smile. “I’m planning to take a break and enjoy some downtime before diving into the next chapter.”

Looking ahead, Ohri is excited about giving back to the industry. He has already begun contributing to management schools in Delhi, helping to shape their advertising curricula to better align with industry needs. “I want to make sure students are job-ready and understand the real-world challenges of advertising,” he noted. “I’ve seen how energised students become when they see the potential of the work we’ve done, and that enthusiasm is what drives me.”

Beyond academia, Ohri is considering various avenues for his next career phase. “I’m exploring opportunities that truly excite me, not just what’s expected or conventional,” he said. “I want to do something new and meaningful, something that leverages my core capabilities and isn’t just a repeat of what’s been done before.”

Watch the full interview here: