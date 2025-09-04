TV ad volumes rise 27%, print grows 26% in H1 2025: Excellent Publicity

New Delhi: India’s advertising market recorded notable shifts across media platforms in the first half of 2025, according to a half-yearly trends report released by Excellent Publicity in collaboration with TAM Media Research, TAM AdEx, and RCS India. The analysis covers activity across television, radio, print, and digital between January and June.

Television remained the most dominant medium, with ad volumes rising by 27% compared to the same period in 2024. Ad spending increased 64% from 2023 levels. Entertainment, e-commerce, and social media categories together contributed 25.6% of overall ad volumes. Star India was the top advertiser, while Jio Hotstar featured as the leading brand. Sports and general entertainment channels accounted for more than 84% of ad time, with prime time continuing to draw the bulk of advertiser interest.

Radio registered a 10% increase in ad revenues over 2023. Properties and real estate remained the largest advertising category, followed by cars. Maruti Suzuki India topped the list of advertisers, with Jeena Sikho emerging as the most advertised brand. Commercial vehicles showed the most significant growth, with a 24-fold rise in ad spending, reflecting radio’s reach in tier-2 and rural markets.

Print advertising grew by 26% year-on-year in the first half of 2025. Cars held the largest category share at 8.9%, while retail departmental stores entered the top ten categories for the first time. Maruti Suzuki India led among advertisers, with Allen Career Institute ranking as the most visible brand. Two-wheelers recorded the highest category growth at 31%, underlining print’s continuing relevance in suburban and rural regions.

Digital advertising saw an 8% decline in overall spending compared with last year. However, the number of active advertisers reached a three-year high. Online shopping accounted for 11.2% of spending, with Amazon Online India the top advertiser and Amazon the most visible brand. Programmatic advertising accounted for 88.3% of digital ad spend, indicating continued reliance on automation and targeted buying.

Among categories, washing powders and liquids grew the most, with a 21-fold increase, followed by perfumes and deodorants at six-fold growth.

Reflecting on the findings, Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder and Director of Excellent Publicity, said: “What’s really interesting is how brands are navigating a delicate balance. TV still captures attention, radio keeps the connection local and relatable, print is earning back trust, and digital is becoming sharper and more targeted. The brands that truly succeed are the ones that recognize what each medium does best, while staying flexible, innovative, and creative.”