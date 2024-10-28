Starcom's September 2024 trend report: A glimpse into dynamic cultural currents

New Delhi: Starcom has unveiled its Trend Report for September 2024.

This report offers a deep dive into various realms, from sports and entertainment to the world of reels and beyond, capturing the essence of modern culture.

The Culture report is powered by BUZ AI – the tool for trends.

The report covers trends across 4 major platforms –

1. Google and X (formerly called Twitter)

Cricket & Olympics & Sports Movies, Music and Entertainment International, Finance, Incidents and Others

2. Spotify

3. Instagram

Reels Memes

India vs Bangladesh Test Series





R Ashwin completed his fourth double of a hundred and a five-for in the same Test—and his second in successive Tests at Chepauk—to take India to a 1-0 series lead against Bangladesh on the fourth morning in Chennai. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto kept the probing bowling at bay, spending a wicketless first hour with Shakib Al Hasan.

But Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja broke down the resistance in the second hour. Ashwin's 37th five-wicket haul took him level with the great Shane Warne, behind only Muthiah Muralidaran's 67.

Metrics: Google: Bangladesh vs India with 5MN+ SEARCHES. India vs Bangladesh

with 10MN+ SEARCHES; cricbuzz with 5MN+ searches; indvsban with 2MN+ searches Twitter: #IndvsBan with 2M tweets, #RishabhPant with 1M tweets;

Duleep Trophy





India a vs India b

The Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B saw Musheer Khan's unbeaten century leading India B's charge on Day 1. The match was closely followed by cricket enthusiasts.

Metrics: Twitter: #IndiaAvsIndiaB with 20,000 tweets, #DuleepTrophy2024 with 15,000 tweets; Google Searches: 'India A vs India B' with 500K+ searches,The match between India D and India C in the Duleep Trophy 2024 was a thrilling encounter. India D managed to secure a victory with standout performances from key players. The match saw significant contributions from both teams, making it a memorable game for cricket fans.

Metrics: Google Searches: India d vs India c with 500K+ searches

India b vs India c

The match between India C and India B in the Duleep Trophy 2024 saw some notable performances and generated significant buzz across social media platforms. Ishan Kishan's comeback century was a highlight.

Metrics: Google Searches: Ishan Kishanwith 50K+ searches, India A vs India D with 500K+ searches.

India a vs India d

Top performances from Tilak Varma and Shams Mulani helped India A defeat India D by 186 runs in the second-round match of Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantpur.

Metrics: Google Searches: India A vs India D with 500K+ searches.

England vs Australia





England and Australia are locked in an intense five-match ODI series, with each game showcasing thrilling performances. With the series win on the line, England and Australia lock horns in the fifth ODI at County Ground, Bristol. After Australia won the first two ODIs, the Three Lions halted the Aussie juggernaut to take the next two games and level the series. As Champions Trophy approaches, the two teams have another chance to test themselves ahead of the global tournament in February.

Metrics: Google: England vs Australia with 2M+ searches

England W vs Ireland W

Ireland Women made history by winning a T20 International against England Women for the first time in Clontarf.

Metrics: Google: Google searches with 200K+ search

Afghanistan vs SA

Afghanistan defeated South Africa in the 1st ODI, with South Africa collapsing to 106 all out. Afghanistan's bowlers, led by Farooqi and Ghazanfar, shared seven wickets.

Metrics: Twitter: #AFGvSA with 200K tweets; Google Searches: Afghanistan vs South Africa with 1MN+ searches

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets to steer Sri Lanka to a 63-run victory over New Zealand on the final morning of the first Test in Galle.

Metrics: Google: Google searches with 2MN+ search

Ireland vs SA

In a fiercely contested second T20I at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Adair brothers Ross and Mark—delivered stellar performances to propel Ireland to a memorable 10-run victory over South Africa.

Metrics: Google Searches: Ireland vs South Africa with 1MN+ searches

India W vs WI W

India Women's cricket team began their T20 World Cup preparations with a win against West Indies Women in a warmup match.

Metrics: Twitter: #INDWvsWIW with 10K Tweets; Google Searches: India Women vs West Indies Women with 500K+ searches.

Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope became the first cricketer in 147 years of Test history to achieve a remarkable feat, which excited Ben Stokes and Joe Root. He scored his seventh Test century on Day 1 of the third Test against Sri Lanka, making history by becoming the first cricketer to score his first seven Test centuries against different teams

Metrics: Twitter: #OlliePope with 50,000 tweets; Google Searches: 'Ollie Pope Test Cricket' with 50K+ searches

tweets; Google: Shikhar Dhawan with 200K+ searches

Sports

ISL

Kerala Blaster vs Punjab FC





Kerala Blasters faced Punjab FC in a dramatic match that saw three goals in the last 10 minutes. Filip Mrzljak scored the winning goal for Punjab FC in the 95th minute, securing a 2-1 victory.

Metrics: Google Searches: 'Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC' with 200K+ searches; ISL with 200K+ searches: Facebook: Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC with 4,000 mentions, ISL 2024-25 with 8,000 mentions; Instagram: #KeralaBlasters with 10,000 posts, #PunjabFC with 5,000 posts





Mohan began vs Mumbai City

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season kicked off with a thrilling match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Mohun Bagan giving up a 2-0 lead in the final 20 minutes. Krouma's 90th minute equalizer earned Mumbai City a point.

Metrics: Google Searches: 'Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC' with 200K+ searches.

Mohun Bagan vs North-east United

Mohun Bagan Super Giant completed a comeback to win 3-2 against North-east United in the Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

Metrics: Google; 200K+ searches

Kerala Blaster vs East Bengal





The match between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal was a highly anticipated event in the Indian Super League. Fans from both sides were eager to see their teams perform, and the match did not disappoint. Kerala Blasters managed to secure a win with a last-minute goal, making it a thrilling encounter.

Metrics: Twitter: #KeralaBlasters with 45,000 tweets, #EastBengal with 30,000 tweets; Google Searches: Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal with 200K+ searches.

Northeast united vs kerala blasters





NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 1-1 draw in a captivating Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati. Alaeddine Ajaraie opened the scoring for the hosts, while Noah Sadaoui equalised in the 67th minute for the blasters.

Metrics: google searches with 200K+ search

Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan





Three months after bidding an emotional goodbye to international football, Sunil Chhetri added another feather to his cap by becoming the leading goal-scorer in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL). The talismanic Indian forward achieved the feat after successfully converting a penalty in Bengaluru FC’s 3-0 hammering of Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Metrics:Google search with 100K+ searches

East Bengal vs Goa

Borja Herrera’s hat-trick trumps Madih Talal’s penalty and David Lalhlansanga’slate strike as FC Goa win a five-goal thriller against East Bengal to collect their first win of the season.

Metrics: Google Search with 100K+ searches

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad with penalties from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. The match saw Real Sociedad repeatedly denied by the woodwork, allowing Real Madrid to maintain their lead in La Liga.

Metrics: Twitter: #RealMadrid with 50,000 tweets, #RealSociedad with 20,000 tweets. Google Searches: Real Madrid vs real sociedad with 200K+ traffic; Facebook: Real Madrid with 50,000 growth, Real Sociedad with 20,000 growths; Instagram: Real Madrid with 50,000 growth, Real Sociedad with 20,000 growths





Tottenham vs Arsenal

Arsenal beat Spurs 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to go second in the Premier League. The match was marked by a big fight between the two sides after a foul by Jurrien Timber on Pedro Porro. Gabriel's goal secured the victory for Arsenal.

Metrics: Twitter: #Arsenal with 298,000 tweets, #TottenhamHotspur with 65,800 tweets; Google Searches: Arsenal vs Tottenham with 1000K+ traffic, Facebook: Arsenal with 298000 growth, Tottenham Hotspur with 65800 growths; Instagram: Arsenal with 298000 growth, Tottenham Hotspur with 65800 growths

Saudi Pro League





Al Nassr vs Al Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr grabbed a point against Al-Ahli thanks to a fortunate equaliser deep into stoppage time in the Saudi Pro League.

Metrics: Google Search with 100K+ search

Al Nassar vs Al hazm

Our worst win ever”, “Lucky win but we'll take that” - Fans react as Al-Nassr scrape out 2-1 victory over Al-Hazem in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence

Metrics:Google Search with 100K+ search

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of the season to send Al-Nassr second in the Saudi Pro League after a 2-0 win over 10-man Al-Wehda.

Metrics: Google Search with 100K+ search

Premier League

Manchester city vs Brentford

Manchester City defeated Brentford 2-1 to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season. Erling Haaland scored twice, increasing his tally.

Metrics: Twitter: #ManCity with 20,000 tweets, #Brentford with 24,200 tweets; Google: Man city vs Brentford with 100K+ searches; Facebook: Man City with 24200 mentions; Instagram: Man City with 98400 mentions





Man city vs Arsenal

Manchester City hosted Arsenal in a key early season clash at the Etihad Stadium, with both teams vying for the top spot in the Premier League.

Metrics: Twitter: #MCFCvsAFC with 1.5M tweets; Google: 'Manchester City vs Arsenal' with 200K+ searches.

Man united vs Tottenham

Erik ten Hag's woes compounded after Manchester United suffered their third loss in English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday (September 29, 2024). Goals by Brennan Johnson, DejanKulusevski and Dominic Solanke took Tottenham Hotspur to a thumping 3-0 win at Old Trafford. Record 20-time champions United, who were reduced to 10 men after Bruno Fernandes’ red card, are 12th in the standings after just one win in their last fivegames in the league.

Metrics: Google Search: Searches with 100K+ search; Twitter : #Manchester with 133K tweets , #Tottenham with 50K+ tweet

Arsenal vs Leicester city

Arsenal returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as they secured a 4-2 victory over Leicester City at the Emirates StadiumThe Gunners dominated the first half and got themselves in front when Jurriën Timber crossed low towards Gabriel Martinelli, who registered his first Premier League goal of the season with an accurate finish.

Metrics: Twitter #Leicester with 50K+ tweets; Google Searches: ‘Arsenal vs Leicester city' with 100K+ searches.

Wolves vs liverpool





Goals from Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah earn Liverpool a 2-1 win over Wolves at Molineux to take Arne Slot's side to the top of the Premier League table

Metrics: Google Search with 100K+ searches

Swapnil Kusale, an Indian shooter, clinched the bronze medal in the men's 50m Air Rifle 3 positions. It was India's first medal at the Olympics at the event.

Metrics: Twitter: #SwapnilKusale with 55,000+ tweets

Paralympics 2024

Just weeks after the Olympics, Paris opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with a ceremony outside a stadium. French President Emmanuel Macron officially declared the Games open in a ceremony on the Champs-Elysées Avenue to Place de la Concorde. More than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual, and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports until September 8.

Powerlifting in Paralympics





The powerlifting events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics showcased incredible strength and determination from athletes around the world. China's women dominated the first day of powerlifting, with Guo Lingling improving her world record in the up to 45kg class. The events were celebrated widely, including a special Google Doodle tribute.

Metrics: Twitter: #Paralympics2024 with 67,600 tweets, #Powerlifting with 2,000 tweets; Google Searches: 'Powerlifting Paralympics 2024' with 5M+ searches, 'Guo Lingling' with 50K+ searches

Wheelchair Tennis in Paralympics





The wheelchair tennis events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 were celebrated with a special Google Doodle. The events took place from August 30 to September 7 at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. The competition saw exciting matches and showcased the incredible skills and determination of the athletes.

Metrics: Google Searches: Wheelchair tennis Paralympics 2024 with 2M+ searches





Equestrian Paralympics 2024

The Equestrian events at the 2024 Paralympics showcased incredible performances from para-athletes, highlighting their skill and determination. The events were held at the Stade de France, with participants from various countries competing in dressage and other equestrian disciplines.

Metrics: Twitter: Google Searches: Equestrian Paralympics 2024 with 2MN+ searches



Navdeep Singh

Indian para-athlete Navdeep Singh's silver medal was upgraded to gold in men's javelin throw F41 at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. Initially, Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah won the Gold with a Paralympic record of 47.64m, while Navdeep finished second with a throw of 47.32m.

Metrics: Google Searches: Navdeep Singh with 200K+ searches

Hokato Hotozhe Sema

Indian athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema won the bronze medal in the men’s shot put F57 class at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Sema, a 40-year-old from Nagaland, is an Indian army soldier who lost his leg to a land mine blast during operations in 2002. His journey from losing his leg to winning a Paralympic medal is inspiring. The Nagaland Government announced a reward of ₹1.5 crore for Sema and recommended him for the Arjuna Awards.

Metrics: Twitter: #HokatoHotozheSema with 7,155 mentions; Google Searches: Hokato Hotozhe Sema with 50K+ searches

Jannik Sinner





Jannik Sinner, the young Italian tennis sensation, has been making waves in the tennis world with his impressive performances. Recently, he has been in the spotlight for his participation in the US Open final against Taylor Fritz. Sinner's journey to the final has garnered significant attention and praise from fans and analysts alike.

Metrics: Google Searches: Jannik Sinner with 200K+ searches

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka emerged victorious at the US Open, securing her third Grand Slam title after a captivating battle against the valiant Jessica Pegula in a final filled with twists and turns.

Metrics: Google Searches Sabalenka with 50K+ searches

India vs Pakistan Hockey

India sealed a 2-1 win against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, with Captain Harmanpreet Singh leading from the front.

Metrics: Twitter: #IndiaHockey with 10,000 tweets, #PakistanHockey with 5,000 tweets; Google: India Hockey with 20K+ searches, Pakistan Hockey with 10K+ searches; Facebook: India Hockey with 20000 mentions; Instagram: India Hockey with 20000 mentions.



India vs China Hockey Final

India have won the Asian Champions Trophy a record-extending fifth time, but they were made to work for it by home favourites China. The Chinese were the rank underdogs and had lost 3-0 to them in their opening match of the tournament.

Metrics: Google Search with 100K+ searches

Diamond League





Neeraj Chopra competed in the Diamond League Final 2024, finishing second in the men's javelin throw event.

Metrics: Twitter: #NeerajChopra with 20,000 tweets, #DiamondLeague with 10,000 tweets; Google: Neeraj Chopra with 20K+ searches, Diamond League with 10K+ searches; Facebook: Neeraj Chopra with 20000 mentions; Instagram: Neeraj Chopra with 20000 mentions

Chess Olympiad

India made history by winning double gold medals in both the men's and women's sections at the 45th Chess Olympiad. Key players like D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi played pivotal roles in securing the victories. The event was held in Budapest, and the Indian teams' performance was widely celebrated.

Metrics: Twitter: #ChessOlympiad2024 with 43200 tweets; Google Searches: 'Chess Olympiad 2024' with 50K+ searches; Gukesh with 500K+ searches.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe played decisive roles to inspire Real Madrid to a 4-1 victory over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Metrics:Google: Searches with 200K+ search

Monaco vs Barcelona

Barcelona’s perfect record to begin the new season has come to an end in their European debut as the Catalans fell 2-1 to AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II in their Champions League opener.

Metrics: Google search with 200K+ searches

Kamindu Mendis





Kamindu Mendis has claimed that he is happy to go level with Sir Don Bradman for being the third quickest to 1000 runs in Tests during the second match against New Zealand. Mendis has continued his remarkable form in Test cricket, becoming the third-fastest player in history to reach 1,000 Test runs. The 25-year-old equalled the legendary Don Bradman by achieving the milestone in just 13 innings, a feat only a handful of cricketers have matched.

Metrics: Google Search with 200K+ search;Twitter: #kamindu mendis with 7K+ tweets

Movies Music and Entertainment

Major Releases

GOAT

Venkat Prabhu's 'GOAT' starring Thalapathy Vijay has received mixed reviews. The film is noted for its engaging first half and a slower second half. Fans have praised Vijay's performance, calling it his best since 'Master'.

Metrics: Twitter: #GOAT with 1.2MN tweets; Google Searches: GOAT movie with 2MN+ searches, Goat movie review with `500K+ searches

Devara

Jr NTR's film 'Devara' has been making waves with its release. The movie has received mixed reviews, with praise for Jr NTR's performance but some criticism for the VFX.

Metrics: Twitter: #Devara with 1,160,000 tweets, #DevaraBlockbuster with 67,199 tweets; Google: Devara with 2MN+ searches

The Perfect Couple

Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' starring Nicole Kidman is a murder mystery set around a posh wedding in Nantucket. The series has been compared to 'White Lotus' and has received praise for its engaging storyline.

Metrics: Google Searches: The Perfect Couple with 200K+ searches

Rebel Ridge

Jeremy Saulnier's 'Rebel Ridge' is a slow-burn thriller starring Aaron Pierre. The film has been praised for its tense atmosphere and strong lead performance.

Metrics: Google Searches: Rebel Ridge with 100K+ searches

Jigra Teaser





The teaser trailer for 'Jigra' starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina has been released. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film features Alia in a fierce role as she fights for justice for her on-screen brother.

Metrics: Google Searches: Jigra teaser trailer with 100K+ searches

Visfot

Visfot is a thriller film starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. It is set to drop on OTT in September 2024. The film is based on the themes of dishonesty, friendship, betrayal, and more

Metrics: Google Searches: Visfot 100K+ searches





The Buckingham Murders

'The Buckingham Murders' has made a notable impact at the box office, earning Rs 6.75 Cr. over its opening weekend and garnering widespread acclaim for its thrilling narrative and Kareena Kapoor Khan's captivating performance!

Metrics: Google: The Buckingham murders with 200K+ searches

Berlin

Berlin s a double weave of a conspiracy thriller and a study of political currents intersecting with personal ambition. Berlin’s beguiling takes on the espionage movie spins on an uncommon theme as well as a sure sense of time and place.

Metrics: Google: Berlin with 100K+ searches

Committee Kurrollu

Committee Kurrollu was produced by Niharika Konidela on a very low budget. The village drama ended as a massive hit and made three times the profit. It is now streaming on OTT.

Metrics: Google: Committee Kurrollu with 100K+ searches

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video





Just recently, the trailer of the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' directed by Raj Shandilya was released. Through this film, Rajkummar Rao will once again be seen entertaining the audience as Vicky.

Metrics: Google: Vicky Vidya with 100K+ searches

Venom: The Last dance





The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy, has been released. The film features the powerful villain, Knull.

Metrics: Twitter: #VenomTheLastDance with 10K+ tweets; Google: Venom: The Last Dance with 100K+ searches; Facebook: Venom: The Last Dance with 141072 growths; Instagram: #VenomTheLastDance with 465958 growth

Sector 36





Sector 36, now streaming on Netflix, is a gripping crime thriller inspired by the 2006 Nithari serial murders. Starring Vikrant Massey as a psychopathic killer and Deepak Dobriyal as a determined police officer, the film explores the dark world of child abductions and corrupt systems.

Metrics: Google: Searches Sector 36 with 500K+ search

Kishkindha kaandam

Asif Ali starrer 'Kishkindha Kaandam' received a good response on the first day of its release. Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, this film is produced by Joby George under the banner of Goodwill Entertainment

Metrics: Google: Kishkindha Kaandam with 50K+ searches

Yudhra





Raghav Juyal, known for his versatility and dynamic screen presence, has taken a significant leap in his acting career with his latest film, “Yudhra.” This was the first time, Raghav signed into playing a deeply negative character, a role that he admits affected him psychologically.

Metrics: Google:Yudhra with 200K+ searches

Ruslaan





After brining Rs 4 crore at the Indian box office, Aayush Sharma's film Ruslaan has set its OTT release date. The movie is going to release on OTT platform Jio Cinema very soon. The movie also has a cameo by Suniel Shetty.

Metrics: Google Searches with 200K+ search

Lubber pandhu

Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer Lubber Pandhu witnessed a slow start at the box office on National Cinema Day but picked up pace over the weekend.



Metrics: Goggle Search with 100K+ searches

The Mystery of moksha island

The Mystery Of Moksha Island is a crime thriller series staring Ashutosh Rana in the lead role. It is streaming on OTT.

Metrics: Google: with 100K+ searches

The Penguin

All-new The Batman spin-off show, The Penguin, premiered on HBO earlier this week. It directly follows the events of the 2022 film directed by Matt Reeves

Metrics: Google Search with 100K+ searches

Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest spy thriller, Ulajh, had audiences soaring with expectations. But once the movie hit the big screen, it received a mixed reaction from the audience. Some loved her performance, while others found it underwhelming.

Metrics: Google Searches with 200K+ search

Taaza Khabar Season 2

Bhuvan Bam returns as Vasant in the much-anticipated second season of ‘Taaza Khabar’, which premiered on September 27, 2024.

Metrics: Google Searches: Taaza Khabar season 2 with 200K+ searches

Stree 2 On OTT





After phenomenal business at the box office, Stree 2 is now available on OTT. So those who have missed Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy at the theatres can now enjoy the film from the comforts of their home.

Metrics: Google Search Stree2 ott with 200K+ searches

Bhool Bhulaiya 3

The first poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri has been released, confirming its Diwali release.

Metrics: Twitter: #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 with 12,399 tweets; Google: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with 100K+ searches

Industry News

IIFA Awards 2024





The IIFA Awards 2024 saw Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji winning top honours. The event featured performances by several artists

Metrics: Twitter: IIFA Awards with 20,000 tweets; Google: IIFA Awards 2024 with 100K+ searches

Vikas Sethi

Actor Vikas Sethi, known for his roles in popular TV shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Sasural Simar Ka', passed away at the age of 48 due to cardiac arrest. His sudden demise has left the entertainment industry and his fans in shock.

Metrics:Google Searches: Vikas Sethi with 200K+ searches

Mucositis - Hina Khan

Hina Khan, a popular Indian television actress, has been raising awareness about mucositis, a painful inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes lining the digestive tract, often a side effect of cancer treatment. Her advocacy has brought significant attention to the condition.

Metrics: Google Searches with 100K+ searches

Aditi rao hydari married to Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made it official today, updating their relationship status to married. The couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy with close friends and family members in attendance.

Metrics: Google searches Aditi Rao Hydari with 200K+ searches

Diljit Dosanjh Concert Ticket





Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour tickets sold out rapidly, with prices increasing shortly after. The tour is set to dazzle Indian fans after a successful run in Canada, the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

Metrics: Twitter: #DiljitDosanjh with 50K+ tweets; Google: Diljit Dosanjh concert with 100K+ searches; Facebook: Diljit Dosanjh with 141072 growth; Instagram: #DiljitDosanjh with 465958 growth

Laapata ladies in Oscar





Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025. Fans are elated but some feel All We Imagine As Light was a more worthy pick

Metrics: Google: laapataa ladies with 100K+ searches

Kaviyoor ponnamma

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at the age of 79. She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in May, last year.

Metrics: Google with 100K+ searches



Miss Universe India 2024

Gujarat’s Rhea Singha has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024, and will now represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

Metrics: Google: Miss universe with 50K+ searches

Gaurav Taneja

Renowned YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, recently took to social media to address rising speculations surrounding his marriage with wife Ritu Rathee. The couple, known for their vibrant presence on YouTube, has caught attention for their absence together in recent videos, sparking rumours of a potential separation.

Metrics: Google Searches with 100K+ searches

Ranveer Allahbadia's Youtube got hacked





The YouTube channels of Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, have been restored after being hacked at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, September 25. Following the breach, all videos were deleted, and both channels were given new usernames by the hackers

Metrics: Twitter: #BeerBiceps with 12,399 tweets, #RanveerAllahbadia with 50,000 tweets; Google Searches: Ranveer Allahbadia with 100K+ searches

David Bradbury

Acclaimed Australian documentary filmmaker David Bradbury was detained at Chennai Airport upon his arrival in India with his children, Nakeita (21) and Omar (14).

Metrics: Google Searches: David Brad bury with 100K+ searches,

Podcast Chart

Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024





Ganesh Chaturthi, a major Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, was widely celebrated across India. The festival saw various events, rituals, and public celebrations, with people sharing wishes and messages on social media

Metrics: Twitter: #GaneshChaturthi with 100K+ tweets, #GaneshChaturthi2024 with 50K+ tweets; Google Searches: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 with 100K+ searches, Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with 50K+ searches;Modak with 100K+ searches

Teachers Day 2024

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 in India to honor Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished teacher and scholar. The day is marked by students expressing their gratitude to their teachers through various messages, quotes, and greetings.

Metrics: Twitter: #TeachersDay with 200K+ tweets (trending); Google Searches: Happy Teacher Day with 100K+ searches, Happy Teachers' Day 2024 with 200K+ searches, Teachers' Day 2024 with 50K+ searches:





Anant Chaturdasi

Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Anant Chaudas, is a significant Hindu festival observed on the 14th day of the bright fortnight of Bhadrapada month. It marks the end of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, where devotees immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha in water bodies. The festival is celebrated with great fervor in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Metrics; Google Searches: Anant Chaturdashi with 100K+ traffic, Ganesh Visarjan with 50K+ traffic.

Onam

Onam is a major festival in Kerala, celebrating the return of the legendary King Mahabali. The festival includes traditional games, dances, and a grand feast known as Onam Sadhya.

Metrics: Twitter: #HappyOnam with 62,200 tweets; Google: 'Happy Onam' with 200K+ searches.

Eid e milad un nabi 2024

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth and death of Prophet Muhammad. The festival is marked by prayers, gatherings, and acts of charity.

Metrics:Google: 'Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi' with 100K+ searches;

Radha Ashtami 2024

Radha Ashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm, marking the birth of Radha Rani. Various rituals and pujas are performed to seek blessings from Radha-Krishna.

Metrics: Twitter: #RadhaAshtami2024 with 20,000 tweets.

Google: 'Radha Ashtami 2024' with 100K+ searches;

Daughters Day 2024

Daughters Day is celebrated to honor and appreciate daughters and their contributions to families and society. The day is marked by sharing heartfelt messages, photos

Metrics: Google: daughters’ day 2024 with 1MN+ search stories on social media platforms.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Birthday





Bhagat Singh, the young freedom fighter, is remembered as a revolutionary who ignited the flame of Independence that has inspired millions. From an early age, he discovered his purpose and devoted his life to the cause of India's freedom. Born on September 28, 1907, in a small village in Punjab, Singh was deeply influenced by the brutality of British colonial rule and the revolutionary ideas of the time.

Metrics: Google: Bhagat Singh Birthday with 100K+ searches

Jitiya Vrat Katha

Jivitputrika Vrat 2024, also known as Jitiya Vrat, was observed on September 25 this year. Mothers fast without food and water, performing various rituals to seek blessings for their children's well-being and prosperity.

Metrics: Google; jitiya vrat katha search with 100K+ searches

General

PM Modi visit to Brunei

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brunei has garnered significant attention. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on defense, trade, and cultural initiatives. PM Modi's statements on development and not expansionism have been particularly noted.

Metrics: Twitter: #PMModiInBrunei with 20,000 tweets; Google Searches: 'PM Modi Brunei' with 50K+ searches, Google Searches: 'Modi Brunei statements' with 20K+ searches

Delhi New CM





Atishi was sworn in as the 8th Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday at Raj Niwas. She succeeded Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned from the post earlier this week. Atishi is the third woman chief minister of Delhi after late Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

Metrics: Twitter: #Atishi with 70K+ tweets, #DelhiCM with 24K+ tweets; Goggle: delhi cm with 200K+ searches, Atishi Marlena with 200K+ searches

CM Kisan Yojna Odisha

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday rolled out the CM-Kisan Yojana which will benefit around 46 lakh farmers of the state, including the landless.

Metrics: Google Searches: CM kishan Yojna with 50K+ searches:

Sitaram Yechuri





Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away at the age of 72 on Thursday after a prolonged illness

Metrics: Twitter: #SitaramYechury with 44599 tweets; Google: 500K+ searches; Facebook: 4629.75 % growth; Instagram: 2483.45 % growth

PM Modi's visit to the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States included participation in the Quad Summit, meetings with President Joe Biden, and addressing the Indian diaspora in New York. The visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties and discussing global issues such as the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts

Metrics: Twitter: #PMModiUSVisit with 130,000 tweets; Google Searches: PM Modi with 50K+ searches.

Asteroid

On September 15, 2024, Earth will experience a notable celestial event as asteroid 2024 ON makes a remarkably close approach to our planet. This massive asteroid, with a diameter of approximately 720 feet-roughly the length of two cricket pitches-will come within 0.62 million miles of Earth.

Metrics: Google: Asteroid 15 September time in india with 50K+ searches

Cold Play Concert

As British-rock band Coldplay comes to India in January 2025 for the Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025, it has been both joy and heartbreak for fans across the country as 13 million fans attempted to secure tickets.

Metrics: Google: searches with 2MN+ search

International

Assassin attempt on Trump

Just two months after an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in July during a rally in Pennsylvania, another apparent attempt on the Republican presidential nominee’s life was foiled by authorities on Sunday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Metrics: Google: 50K+ searches.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis has called both major US presidential candidates "against life" and advised Catholic voters to choose the "lesser evil" when casting their ballots in the November election

Metrics: Google: 50K+ searches for 'Pope Francis' on 2024-09-10; Facebook: 10,000 mentions; Instagram: 5,000 mentions

Lebanon Bomb Blast

Hezbollah faced a major blow when pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria killed 11 people and injured over 4,000. The blasts, which occurred amid rising tensions with Israel, were linked to tampered devices from Budapest-based BAC Consulting KFT.

Metrics: Google: 200K+ searches for Lebanon 100K+ searches for pager;Twitter: #LebanonBlast with 1MN+ tweets # Israel with 6MN+ tweet

Hassan Nasarallah





Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, was confirmed killed in an Israeli airstrike. His death has escalated tensions and violence in Lebanon and Israel. Nasrallah led Hezbollah for 32 years, transforming it into a significant regional force. Hassan Nasarallah

Metrics: Twitter: #HassanNasrallah with 400K tweets, Israel with 5MN+ tweets; Google Searches: Hassan Nasrallah with 200K+ searches,

Harini Amarasuriya





President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) appointed MP and former academic Harini Amarasuriya as Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, as part of a four member Cabinet under him that will lead policy until the parliamentary elections scheduled on November 14.

Metrics: Google Searches: Harini Amarasuriya, with 50K+ searches.





World Oldest Cat

Rosie, the world's oldest cat, is dead. Her owner Lila Brissetrecently bid farewell to Rosie; the fluffy tortoiseshell cat believed to be the oldest in the world. The cat died at the age of 33 in her owner's home in Norwich UK, according to a report in the New York Post.

Metrics: Google: Cat with 100K+ searches

Iceland Polar bear

A polar bear was spotted in Iceland, causing a stir among locals and wildlife experts. The bear, believed to have drifted from Greenland on an ice floe, was seen near the town of Húsavík. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of both the bear and the residents.

Metrics: Google: 50K+ searches.

Incidents & Weather

Typhoon Yagi

Typhoon Yagi has caused significant destruction in Vietnam, leading to 14 deaths and widespread damage. The storm has left millions without power, damaged agricultural land, and triggered landslides. The Vietnamese government and international organisations are working on relief efforts.

Metrics: Google Searches: Typhoon Yagi with 20K+ searches

Earthquake in Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Pakistan on Wednesday. Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Metrics: Twitter: #earthquake with 40599 tweets; Google: 50K+ searches; Facebook: 4231.09 % growth; Instagram: 893.25 % growth

Delhi Weather

Delhi saw 56.5mm of rain in a day, making this September the wettest in three years with a total of 182.3mm so far.

Metrics: Google: Delhi weather with with 100K+ searches

Anna Sebestian EY





Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant from Kerala, tragically passed away due to work-related stress while working at EY Pune. Her death has sparked discussions on work culture and employee well-being.

Metrics: Google: EY with 200K+ searches; Anna Sebastian Perayil with 50K+ searches

Mpox Clade 1 India

With India becoming the third non-African country to report a case of clade 1b Mpox, the Union health secretary Apurva Chandra has directed state governments to take preventive measures to minimise the risk of Mpox outbreak in the country.

Metrics: Google: Mpox clade 1 India with 100K+ searches

Mumbai Weather

Several parts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy showers and waterlogging, causing widespread disruptions, including delays in local train and flight services on Wednesday. In Mumbai, areas like Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur were heavily waterlogged, while significant traffic jams were reported on the Kurla bridge due to the rainfall.

Metrics: Google: searches with 2MN+ search

Finance

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO





Bajaj Housing Finance IPO is set to open with a price band of Rs 66-70. The IPO is expected to attract significant investor interest.

Metrics: Twitter: #BajajHousingFinanceIPO with 20K+ tweets; Google Searches: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO with 200K+ searches

Shree Tirupati balaji IPO

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO is set to open with a price band of Rs 370-389. The IPO has raised Rs 51 crore via anchor book.

Metrics: Twitter: #ShreeTirupatiBalajeeIPO with 5K+ tweets; Google Searches: Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO with 200K+ searches

Kross Limited IPO

Kross Limited IPO has been a significant topic of discussion across various platforms. The IPO has garnered attention due to its promising market potential and investor interest.

Metrics: Google Searches: KrossLimited IPO with 50K+ searches, Kross Limited IPO GMP with 20K+ searches

Western Carrier IPO

Wester carrier IPO has garnered significant attention with its strong subscription rates and investor interest

Metrics: Google searches with 200K+ searches

Manba Finance IPO





Manba Finance's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed within an hour of opening for public subscription on Monday in the primary market.

Metrics: Google Searches: 200K+



Northern Arc capital IPO

Northern Arc Capital IPO opened for subscription with strong demand, especially from retail investors. The IPO was subscribed 2.87 times on the first day.

Metrics: Google: Northern Arc Capital IPO GMP with 200K+ searches

Arkade Developers IPO

Arkade Developers IPO received strong interest, with the issue being subscribed over 5.80 times on the first day. The IPO allotment status is eagerly awaited by investors.

Metrics: Google searches with 200K+ searches

KRN Heat exchanger IPO





On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited (KRN Heat Exchanger) will launch a bid and issue in relation to its initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares. Nonetheless, the latest GMP indicated a strong listing gain of 101.36% for the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO prior to the subscription opening

Metrics: Google with 50K+ searches

Others





Presvu eye drop

PresVu eye drops, developed by Entod Pharmaceuticals, have been approved by India's drug regulatory agency to help people with presbyopia eliminate the need for reading glasses. The eye drops are designed for individuals aged 40 to 55 with mild to moderate presbyopia.

Metrics: Google Searches: PresVu eye drops with 100K+ traffic

Techno Spark 1 Go

Tecno has launched one more entry-level smartphone, the Tecno Spark Go 1. This smartphone, priced at Rs 7,299, is now available online and will be available in the nearest retail outlets from September 6 onwards.

Metrics: Google Search with 50K+ searches

Java 42 FJ





Mahindra-backed Classic Legends has launched the Jawa 42 FJ, a new neo-classic motorcycle in India. Priced competitively at Rs 1,99,142 ex-showroom Mumbai, this new offering aims to disrupt the neo-classic market.

Metrics: Google search with 100K+ searches

Iphone 16

The iPhone 16 series was unveiled, featuring new design and functionality improvements. The announcement has been widely discussed and searched.

Metrics: Twitter: #iPhone16 with 120000 Tweets; Google: 1MN+ searches for 'iPhone 16 Pro Max'; Facebook: 6579.91% growth in 'Electric vehicle'; Instagram: 4839.49% growth in 'Tesla'





MG Windsor EV

MG Motor India launched the all-electric Windsor EV, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, aiming to compete with Tata Motors' Nexon EV.

Metrics: Google: searches with 200K+ searches

Huawei Mate XT





Huawei launched its Mate XT, the world's first tri- foldable smartphone, stirring national pride in China and generating significant online discussions.

Metrics: Google: Huawei with 100K+ searches

Realme P2 Pro





Realme has launched the P2 Pro in India, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Priced from ₹21,999, it offers up to ₹3,000 in launch discounts and will be available for early sale on September 17th

Metrics: Google: Realme p2 pro with 100K+ searches

Sony PS5 Pro

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, promising enhanced graphics, faster performance, and smoother gameplay. Pre-orders start on September 26, 2024, with availability at major retailers by October 10.

Metrics: Google: Searches with 50K+ search

BGMI New Update

Krafton has started rolling out the version 3.4 update for the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game. The update introduces a host of new features, themes, game modes and more. Some of the new features include Crimson Moon Awakening theme mode, new collaborations, and several in-game rewards.

Metrics: Google Searches: BGMI with 500K+ searches



Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 has been making waves with its advanced features and sleek design. The latest model boasts a powerful camera, enhanced AI capabilities, and a longer battery life. Tech enthusiasts and casual users alike are excited about the new functionalities and improvements over previous models.

Metrics: Twitter: #GooglePixel9 with 45,000 tweets, #Pixel9Launch with 30,000 tweets; Google Searches: 'Google Pixel 9' with 500K+ searches,

One Plus Nord 4

OnePlus is offering a discount on the Nord CE 4 smartphone, reducing the price to ₹21,999 with a free Nord Buds 2r. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Metrics: Google Searches: One plus nord 4 with 100K+ searches;





Motorola Edge 50

Edging further, Motorola has introduced the fifth model of its 50 Edge series - the new Motorola Edge 50 Neo. Priced at ₹23,999, it seems like the company is giving competition to its own Edge 50 series.

Metrics: Google Searches with 100K+ search

Tupperware Defaulted





Tupperware Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, succumbing to mounting losses amid poor demand for its once-iconic food storage containers. The company, which revolutionized food storage decades ago, has faced significant challenges in recent years.

Metrics: Google Searches with 50K+ search

Great India Festivals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 has seen the biggest-ever opening for sellers and brand partners on Amazon.in, bringing happiness to lakhs of customers across the country. The first 48 hours have been the best ever: nearly 11 crore customer visits were recorded and over 8,000 sellers surpassed ₹1 lakh in sales within the first two days of the event.

Metrics: Google Searches: Amazon with 5MN+ searches; Amazon sale with 50K+ searches

Big Billion Day

Flipkart recorded over 33 crore user visits on its platform during the combined Early Access and Day 1 of its flagship festive sale, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024.

Metrics: Google Searches: Flipkart with 5MN+ search; Flipkart India with 200K+ search; Flipkart big billion days with 200K+ search

Mega Blockbuster Sale

SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho on Saturday said it recorded about 6.5 crore unique visitors on its portal on Day 1 of the annual festive season 'Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale'.

Metrics: Google Searches with 500K+ search

Report

As the internet buzzes with a constant flow of information, understanding these nuances is the key to unlocking valuable insights. By delving into what captures their attention across social media platforms and search engines, the report captures the audience’s interests.

