Report reveals digital, sports, and beauty trends driven by Asian American consumers

New Delhi: Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) consumers are driving major shifts in digital commerce, sports engagement, and beauty trends, according to Nielsen’s latest 2025 report, ‘Breakthrough ROI: Investing in Asian American audiences and media’.

AANHPI adults are more digitally connected, spending 9 hours and 6 minutes a week logged on to their computers, almost an hour more than all US adults.

Since January 2025, streaming has dominated 53% of Asian Americans’ total TV time, up from 45% last year. 20% of that viewing is on YouTube—almost twice that of the total US population.

As brands increasingly invest in digital advertising—83% of marketers planned to shift spending to digital channels in 2025—AANHPI audiences are proving to be a key force.

They are digital-first shoppers, with 43% having clicked on a social media ad, compared to 36% of the total US population.

In fact, Asian Americans spend nearly an hour more online than the total US adult population, and are more likely to find ads on retailer websites helpful for discovering new products.

“As digital media and commerce evolve, Asian American consumers are leading the charge, embracing interactive and shoppable ad experiences at higher rates than the general population,” said Stacie M de Armas, Senior Vice-President - Diverse Insights and Intelligence, Nielsen. “Marketers who recognise the importance of cultural connection in their digital strategies will build stronger relationships with this influential and engaged audience.”

AANHPI audiences are watching more live sports than ever, spending 15% more time viewing than the general public and 33% more likely to subscribe to sports-specific streaming platforms.

Sports podcast listenership is also growing fast, up 28% between 2022 and 2024.

These audiences are playing a vital role in amplifying major moments in sports, from the 2024 World Series, where Asian American viewership spiked 146%, to surging interest in women’s basketball.

AANHPI viewership of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship jumped nearly 70% year-over-year, while the WNBA Draft saw a 240% increase.

This year, the WNBA will see Natalie Nakase become the league’s first Asian American head coach, leading the new Golden State Valkyries, as players like Te-Hina Paopao, of Polynesian heritage, continue to build momentum with fans.

There’s also growing excitement around global sports with strong Asian roots, especially cricket. Now, 13% of US adults identify as cricket fans, fueled in part by the country’s fast-growing Indian population.

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the US, drew record crowds, and cricket’s Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028 promises even greater visibility.

As fandoms grow, so does the desire for representation: 37% of AANHPI sports viewers say they want more culturally relevant advertising during games, signalling a clear opportunity for brands to show up with authenticity.

AANHPI women are shaping beauty trends and spending big on skincare and cosmetics.

Influences like Korean beauty (K-beauty) and South Asian Ayurvedic hair care have gone mainstream, bolstered by cultural moments such as Bridgerton’s depiction of traditional hair oiling and Beyoncé’s Cécred haircare line, which features fermented rice water, a staple in Asian beauty practices.

Nielsen’s data shows that AANHPI women are 83% more likely to have spent over $500 on skincare and 53% more likely to have done the same for cosmetics and perfumes.

AANHPI digital engagement is also fueling industry growth, as they are more likely than the general population to download beauty retail apps like Ulta and Sephora.

This spending power is driving an 8% year-over-year increase in ad spend on toiletries and cosmetics, with strong growth in skincare categories such as facial cleansers (+28%) and moisturisers (+16%).

From shaping digital shopping habits to driving sports engagement and redefining beauty trends, AANHPI consumers are a vital audience that brands cannot afford to overlook.

"AANHPIs are a driving force in the economy, shaping markets as influential consumers and leaders," said Jeremy Tran, Executive Director and COO, Gold House. "In today’s economic climate, their influence is more critical than ever, fueling industries from beauty to sports and beyond. By recognising and investing in this community, brands and businesses can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Other key highlights of the 2025 report include: