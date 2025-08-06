Most Indian consumers tune out repeated ads, finds new study

New Delhi: India now ranks third globally in ad fatigue, with seven in ten consumers saying they tune out repetitive advertisements on a single channel, according to new research from advertising technology company The Trade Desk.

Titled “The Untapped Opportunity of Omnichannel,” the study finds Indian consumers spend nearly nine hours a day across an average of 5.4 media channels, including OTT/CTV, streaming music, websites, news, and gaming. This growing fragmentation, the report notes, has made it increasingly difficult for brands to manage ad frequency and maintain consumer engagement.

“While media fragmentation poses a real challenge, our research shows that brands that embrace it through an omnichannel approach can better manage frequency across channels, publishers, and platforms,” said Tejinder Gill, Managing Director, The Trade Desk.

“By placing the audience at the centre and aligning with how they actually consume media, omnichannel campaigns not only improve the ad experience but also drive stronger brand outcomes.”

The report differentiates between multichannel and omnichannel advertising strategies. While multichannel campaigns may use various platforms, they often function in silos. Omnichannel strategies, in contrast, integrate three or more digital channels to deliver a connected experience. This approach helps manage ad sequencing and frequency in line with consumer media consumption habits.

According to the report, omnichannel campaigns are associated with a 2.2 times reduction in ad fatigue and a 1.5 times increase in persuasive impact, compared to disconnected media strategies.

Advertisers using The Trade Desk’s platform reportedly saw a 1.7 times increase in purchase intent when campaigns connected across three channels. A separate study referenced in the report found a 77% uplift in return on investment when five channels were integrated.

The study also identifies how individual media formats are influencing brand recall and discovery in India. CTV/OTT, for instance, emerged as a key channel for brand discovery, with 73% of Indian viewers encountering new brands while streaming, well above the global average of 51%. “Two-thirds (66%) of consumers trust the ads they see on these channels, with a similar share (69%) recalling the brands featured,” the report states.

Streaming audio was highlighted as another high-impact channel, particularly for brand recall and discovery, while digital out-of-home advertising was noted for driving daily visibility. Gaming continues to grow as a mainstream platform, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, who are generally receptive to advertising in exchange for in-game rewards. Display and online video were identified as strong performers for mid-funnel engagement and brand recall, especially across younger demographics.

The findings are based on a quantitative survey of 2,000 Indian consumers conducted by The Trade Desk and PA Consulting in March 2025.