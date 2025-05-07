IPL 2025 fan loyalty: Delhi Capitals lead in regional growth, CSK sees sharp dip

New Delhi: According to the latest eDART-IPL25 report by CrispInsight and Kadence International, DC's fan base has shown growth, rising from 3% in Week 1 to 8% in Week 5 in terms of national preference for the first or second favourite team.

The biggest surge was seen in Delhi-NCR, where home-region support for DC jumped from 23% to 45%, marking the highest regional fan base growth recorded across all teams this season.

Another standout in regional loyalty is the Gujarat Titans, whose home-region support jumped from 35% to 64%, reinforcing the strong link between performance and fan sentiment.

This surge in regional likability underscores a powerful narrative: Delhi Capitals is winning over its home market more convincingly than any other team in IPL 2025.

The data indicates a meaningful shift, with on-field performance and positive perception combining to elevate DC’s popularity.

“For years, Delhi Capitals’ inconsistent performances, ever-changing team and absence of local icons have meant visiting teams get more cheers from the crowd. The team’s strong showing this year is finally changing this, giving the crowd reason to cheer for their own team,” said Ritesh Ghosal, Partner, CrispInsight. “From low recall to being the top gainer in the region, DC’s rise shows that likability is earned on the field.”

“For brands and sponsors, teams like DC represent fresh opportunities,” added Aman Makkar, Kadence International. “Their success shows what’s possible when performance and regional engagement align.”

In contrast, teams struggling on the field are witnessing a dip in loyalty. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the first team eliminated this season, saw its national favorability drop sharply from 53% to 26%. However, CSK’s home-region support rose slightly from 82% to 85%.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have seen their home catchment support fall from 77% to 69%, highlighting how even strong legacy teams are not immune to the impact of a tough season.

Across the board, on-field performance continues to be the primary driver of fan loyalty, with viewers most frequently citing consistency, match-winning ability, and style of play as the main reasons for team preference.

The report also highlights a broader shift in IPL fan behaviour: only 35% of viewers now identify with a specific team, suggesting that 65% remain open to forming new loyalties — presenting a unique opportunity for teams and sponsors to engage emerging fan bases.