Indian channel loyalty market values at Rs 25,400 crore, growing at 14% CAGR: Almonds Ai

New Delhi: Almonds Ai, a channel loyalty, rewards, and solutions company, has released the 5th edition of the Channel Loyalty Report—a comprehensive research dedicated to understanding the channel loyalty landscape.

The Channel Loyalty Report 2025 reveals crucial trends driving this transformation, highlighting the increasing role of technology, sustainability, and personalised engagement in loyalty programs.

The Indian channel loyalty market has reached Rs 25,400 crore and continues to grow at an annual CAGR of 14%. As competition intensifies, brands must differentiate, innovate, and engage channel partners beyond traditional reward mechanisms to retain loyalty and drive long-term growth.

Key Insights from the Channel Loyalty Report 2025:

94% of channel partners now prefer mobile-based redemption, signalling a rapid shift towards digital-first loyalty solutions.

58% of partners lack clarity on Section 194R tax compliance, highlighting the need for better education and transparency.

64% believe eco-friendly rewards will dominate loyalty programs as sustainability becomes a core engagement driver.

72% of channel partners say gamification is the defining trend for loyalty programs, proving the power of interactive, experience-driven programs.

AI-powered loyalty solutions are driving up to 28% higher partner retention, with brands increasingly relying on data-driven engagement.

Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, Co-founders of Almonds Ai, jointly said, "The loyalty landscape is changing fast. Today’s channel partners don’t just want rewards; they seek engagement, recognition, and value beyond transactions. Businesses must embrace AI, hyper-personalisation, and sustainability-driven loyalty frameworks to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market. This report serves as a blueprint for businesses looking to innovate, personalize, and future-proof their loyalty strategies."

The report underscores the risks of a one-size-fits-all approach in today's dynamic loyalty ecosystem. With partners participating in multiple programs, brands must adopt flexible, personalised, and tech-driven loyalty frameworks to remain relevant and competitive.