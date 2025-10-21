New Delhi: India is seeing one of the sharpest rises in media prices at 9%, even as global media inflation stabilises at around 4% for 2025 versus 2024 and again in 2026 versus 2025, according to the latest WFA Outlook.

The biannual poll of market leaders signals a new normal of moderate but persistent inflation worldwide, with India and Eastern Europe outpacing mature markets.

Across developed economies, inflation is easing. The US is expected at 3–4%, the UK at 3%, and Western Europe at 4–5%.

WFA contributors attribute this moderation to more cautious advertiser spending and efficiency gains in digital buying. In faster-growing markets, higher demand and rising audience value are driving steeper increases, led by Eastern Europe at 11% and India at 9%.

Video remains the most inflationary environment but with clear differences. Broadcaster video-on-demand tops channel inflation at about 5% a year as buyers pay premiums for curated, measured inventory. Connected TV prices are almost flat at around 1%, with supply still running ahead of demand even in mature markets. Linear TV remains resilient at about 5%, often reflecting shrinking yet highly sought-after audiences.

Digital is no longer a deflationary escape. Paid search, social video and retail media are forecast to inflate broadly in line with the global average at around 4–5%, suggesting further budget shifts to digital will not, on their own, relieve price pressure. Within regions, gaps are widening. Northern Europe is steady while the East is surging. In APAC, Japan is stable while inflation is accelerating in India and Hong Kong.

“Embedded media price inflation requires advertisers to constantly find new ways to make their ad budgets work harder,” said Tom Ashby, Global Lead, Media Services at WFA. “By understanding how prices are moving by market, region and channel, WFA members can make more informed investment choices and drive better effectiveness.”

The October wave of WFA Outlook draws on forecasts from agencies and advisors including dentsu, Havas, Magna, Publicis, Omnicom, the7stars, Cortex, Ebiquity and MediaSense. Coverage now spans 42 markets, splitting GCC into Saudi Arabia and UAE for the first time.