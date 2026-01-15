New Delhi: Omnicom Media Asia Pacific (OM APAC) has released its 2026 Trends Report, identifying 10 developments expected to shape media, technology and consumer behaviour across the region in the year ahead. The report draws on observations from the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, alongside regional analysis using third-party data sources and consultations with local markets.

Titled as a regional assessment of global shifts, the report places a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, evolving models of brand influence, co-creation with consumers and the growing role of creators. According to OM APAC, the analysis combines regional and local data, including inputs from tools such as GWI, to examine why these trends matter to both brands and consumers in Asia Pacific.

Kartik Sharma, CEO, Omnicom Media India, said, “2026 is a defining year for Omnicom Media India as we move from integration to acceleration. With our arsenal of connected capabilities, our focus is on helping brands unlock growth by understanding Indian consumers, category dynamics, and the powerful role technology will play in shaping both.

AI will remain a strategic force for our industry - a critical enabler powering intelligent decision-making, accelerating innovation, and redefining how brands connect with consumers. Our role is to decode what’s changing, anticipate what’s next, and translate that into real business impact for brands in India.”

A central theme of the report is the growing presence of intelligent technology in everyday life. OM APAC notes that AI-enabled systems are increasingly designed to anticipate consumer needs and reduce manual intervention, a shift reinforced by developments showcased at CES 2026. Health technology, smart home solutions and autonomous mobility featured prominently at the event, reflecting a broader move towards personalised, intelligence-led consumer experiences.

The report highlights how artificial intelligence has shifted from primarily creative applications to more assistive and productivity-driven use cases since 2023. It also points to changes in digital discovery, with AI-led search experiences reducing the need for users to navigate multiple platforms, and to the rise of ambient intelligence, where passive data from sensors allows systems to adapt to consumer needs without direct input.

At the same time, developments such as digital identity wallets in parts of ASEAN and new identity verification requirements on social platforms are contributing to a convergence of physical and digital identities across the region.

OM APAC also identifies a recalibration of brand influence in an environment shaped by social commerce, livestreaming, spatial computing and AI-driven discovery. The report observes that technology has reinforced two-way engagement, enabling consumers to respond to brands in real time and to participate more actively in shaping products, services and communications.

Social media platforms, gaming environments and e-commerce ecosystems have become central to livestreaming and interactive commerce, while second-screen behaviour has added new layers of engagement around live content and major cultural moments.

Another finding relates to the changing balance of power between large and small brands as e-commerce expands consumer choice. The report notes that trust is increasingly shaping purchase decisions, particularly as consumers become more selective and vocal about their experiences.

Interactive formats, including livestreams, connected television and physical activations, are cited as mechanisms that allow consumers to influence brands while generating insights that can inform future campaigns.

The report further suggests that rising consumer expectations are reshaping how brands build relevance and trust. With attention fragmented and communities forming around increasingly specific interests, creators and community-led engagement continue to play a significant role.

OM APAC highlights a growing emphasis on experiences that deliver emotional or cultural value, whether through travel, wellness, sport or small, affordable indulgences that resonate during periods of economic pressure.

Understanding local motivations is another area flagged in the analysis, particularly in the Asia-Pacific luxury market, where consumers are increasingly turning to regional brands that reflect local preferences and cultural context.

The report also underscores the importance of treating consumers as individuals rather than data points, noting that personal connection and representation can strengthen trust and influence, including in areas such as sports and entertainment.

Overall, the report concludes that consumers increasingly associate brands with the lifestyles and aspirations they represent, rather than solely with products or services. In this context, OM APAC notes that companies operating in the region will need to articulate non-monetary value clearly and communicate it consistently across consumer touchpoints as technology, media and expectations continue to evolve.